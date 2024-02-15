Work Of The Week
15 February 2024
‘Yours for 200 Years’ for Cadbury by VCCP
As part of the wider ‘Yours for 200 Years’ year-long activity, VCCP has recreated iconic Cadbury posters from 1915 - 2024. The OOH posters aim to draw on nostalgia and generosity, demonstrating how Cadbury has grown to become part of the fabric of the nation, present in the lives of British people through the years. Each poster was created with different illustrators and designers, who took inspiration from previous Cadbury advertising over the decades, with VCCP leading on setting the creative direction.
‘How do you eat yours?’ for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have unveiled their latest film for Creme Egg as part of a fully integrated campaign which brings back the classic ‘How do you eat yours?’ tagline for the first time in 20 years. The campaign builds on the original message that everyone has their own way of eating a Creme Egg, saluting those who eat them whole, use a teaspoon and even those who like to spread them on toast. Cadbury first celebrated this in the 1980s when they asked the nation ‘How do you eat yours?’ and is at the heart of this new campaign which takes inspiration from UGC on TikTok where people are more than happy to share their own serving suggestions for the iconic snack.
'SavingsWatch' for Nationwide by NCA
Nationwide is continuing its ‘Good Way to Bank’ commitment as its latest TV advert, delivered by NCA, shows how customers are put first when it comes to getting the most out of their savings. It is the latest move by Britain’s biggest building society that challenges the shareholder-owned banks by demonstrating its difference as a member-owned mutual and follows the success of a major rebrand that saw Dominic West first appear onscreen as the out-of-touch boss of fictional A.N.Y Bank.
‘A Better Fortune' for On Your Side by The Gate
On Your Side, the nationwide support and reporting service dedicated to the East and Southeast Asians who have experienced racism or hate, launched a compelling campaign in collaboration with The Gate London. The initiative, titled ‘A Better Fortune,’ aims to commemorate the Lunar New Year and highlight the alarming acts of hate against the East and Southeast Asian communities in the UK.
'Ecokamasutra' for Agency for Nature initiative by The&Partnership
Ecokamasutra, a playful guide that unearths nature’s lesser-known more seductive side, has launched for Valentine's Day, as part of a campaign to help a new generation reconnect with nature. “Exploring your ecosexuality doesn’t necessarily entail the humping of trees or the reenactment of that Saltburn soil scene.” The book is unique. Handy yet hilarious, raunchy yet respectful. It’s inspired by scientific studies which show the more we love nature, the better we take care of it and has been created to help turn the tide on our broken relationship with nature; which is particularly bad in the UK, with Britain ranking bottom for ‘nature connectedness’.
'Agency for Nature' for Glimpse and Purpose Disruptors by Leo Burnett (1 out of 5)
The first-of-its-kind 'Agency for Nature' developed by climate and creativity non-profits Glimpse and Purpose Disruptors has unveiled five unique creative campaigns today to help a new generation fall back in love with nature. ‘Girls Just Wanna Grow Plants’ from Jas Nadoo and Georgette Fischer (Leo Burnett) – A high-fashion campaign for nature, which is an eye-catching anecdote to corporate hustle culture. This campaign, created by an all-female team and shot by ex-Vogue Editor, turned Photographer, Ina Levy, targets the pressures felt by young women to be constantly on the grind, and promotes a slow life in nature as aspirational through billboards of models literally immersed in nature.
‘Girls Just Wanna Grow Plants’ from Jas Nadoo and Georgette Fischer (Leo Burnett)
‘Lend A Paw’ for National Highways by FCB London
FCB London’s new campaign for National Highways features three of the animals most vulnerable to harm and death by roadside rubbish – a rabbit, hedgehog and squirrel – standing shocked at the side of a road next to the line, 'Litter kills 3 million animals a year.' In the first wave of a three-year drive to raise awareness of the impact of littering on the road networks, National Highways’ new campaign presents it as socially unacceptable behaviour and invites drivers to 'Lend a Paw' and change their ways.
'Fabruary' for Clear Channel by McCann London
Clear Channel and McCann London have announced their partnership for the year ahead, as they collaborate on commemorating the calendar’s biggest LGBTQIA+ celebrations. This comes after their successful partnership in 2023 on the creative agency’s “16th Century Life Expectancy” project for UK Black Pride. Kicking off their partnership today, the duo proudly reveals the launch of its 'Fabruary' campaign to celebrate LGBTQIA+ History Month.
'Better With Books' for Emmie’s Books by Ogilvy Health UK
Emmie’s Books, a charity to support sick children in hospital, has launched 'Better With Books' for Childhood Cancer Day. The charity works closely with hospitals including Great Ormond Street, The Queen Elizabeth and Royal Marsden, to donate books to seriously ill children. The campaign creative, which features hand drawn animations and illustrations, drives awareness of the escapism that reading provides for children recuperating in alien surroundings often far away from home.