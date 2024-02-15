Work Of The Week

‘How do you eat yours?’ for Cadbury by VCCP

Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have unveiled their latest film for Creme Egg as part of a fully integrated campaign which brings back the classic ‘How do you eat yours?’ tagline for the first time in 20 years. The campaign builds on the original message that everyone has their own way of eating a Creme Egg, saluting those who eat them whole, use a teaspoon and even those who like to spread them on toast. Cadbury first celebrated this in the 1980s when they asked the nation ‘How do you eat yours?’ and is at the heart of this new campaign which takes inspiration from UGC on TikTok where people are more than happy to share their own serving suggestions for the iconic snack.