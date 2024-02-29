Work Of The Week
29 February 2024
'The Cadbury Worldwide Hide' by VCCP
For the fourth consecutive year, Cadbury puts a spin on the traditional Easter egg hunt by bringing back “The Cadbury Worldwide Hide”: an online platform that enables people to hide an egg anywhere in the world for their loved ones, along with a personal clue of where they can find it. By global agency of record VCCP London, the new campaign highlights the meaningful shared memories between hiders and seekers by sharing real-life clues left by past participants.
'Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar' by Ogilvy
Coca-Cola has introduced the latest edition to the Coca-Cola Creation line-up. Coca-Cola Creations K-Wave Zero Sugar is the second drop of the year and has been launched to celebrate the popularity of K-Pop, the fans and Korean culture that has swept across Europe. Unlocking the shared experience of Real Magic, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar creates an electrifying universe that brings K-fans and idols together to celebrate the unique expression of every unrivalled devotion. When fans open a can of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, they will experience the excitement they felt when they first became a K-Pop fan.
'We’re All In, For Them' for Battersea by New Commercial Arts
Battersea, the animal welfare charity, has today unveiled a new brand platform and 360 campaign in its first work by New Commercial Arts, led by an emotional short film titled ‘The Bond’. The new platform, ‘We’re All In, For Them’, demonstrates the effort, expertise, and care that Battersea gives to every dog and cat, not just those in their centres, but to many more across the UK and around the world.
‘LinkedIn Know-How To Go’ by VCCP
Professional network LinkedIn and creative agency VCCP London have taken careers advice directly to young professionals as their coffee truck with a twist, visits London and Manchester. As part of a new brand campaign, VCCP has created the live activation, a ‘LinkedIn Know-How To Go’ coffee truck with a twist and a social learning campaign on LinkedIn and Meta to make career advice more enjoyable.
