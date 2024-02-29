Work Of The Week

Coca-Cola has introduced the latest edition to the Coca-Cola Creation line-up. Coca-Cola Creations K-Wave Zero Sugar is the second drop of the year and has been launched to celebrate the popularity of K-Pop, the fans and Korean culture that has swept across Europe. Unlocking the shared experience of Real Magic, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar creates an electrifying universe that brings K-fans and idols together to celebrate the unique expression of every unrivalled devotion. When fans open a can of Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar, they will experience the excitement they felt when they first became a K-Pop fan.