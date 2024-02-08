Work Of The Week

‘Best Coke Ever?’ by WPP Open X

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will push the boundaries yet again in 2024, with a new global campaign that demonstrates genuine innovation in marketing, whilst simultaneously looking inwards for its creative inspiration.

The brand - in partnership with WPP Open X (led by AKQA & Ogilvy) - is reigniting the ‘Best Coke Ever?’ debate, launching a new global initiative that showcases the product intrinsic to hero the great taste of Coke Zero Sugar, providing mass opportunities for a new generation to experience the product, both digitally and physically.