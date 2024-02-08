Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
08 February 2024
‘Best Coke Ever?’ by WPP Open X
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will push the boundaries yet again in 2024, with a new global campaign that demonstrates genuine innovation in marketing, whilst simultaneously looking inwards for its creative inspiration.
The brand - in partnership with WPP Open X (led by AKQA & Ogilvy) - is reigniting the ‘Best Coke Ever?’ debate, launching a new global initiative that showcases the product intrinsic to hero the great taste of Coke Zero Sugar, providing mass opportunities for a new generation to experience the product, both digitally and physically.
'Vertically Gifted' KFC Tower Burger by Mother
In celebration of its tallest offering, KFC UK&I has launched an ad campaign that stands head and shoulders above the rest, showcasing the Tower Burger. As a result of the burger’s lofty height, the ads break the mould of traditional media placements. It was a tall-order, but now this burger can be fully appreciated by KFC fans, in all its vertical glory, wherever it shows up. The campaign also takes a playful approach to horizontal media placements, such as broadcast channels and landscape OOH, by rotating the Tower Burger 90° to fit the screen. This ensures its great height can be fully appreciated, showcasing not only the Tower Burger’s size, but also how finger lickin’ good it is.
‘With You All The Way’ for GoDaddy by VCCP
In its latest 30-second spot created with VCCP, GoDaddy shows how it supports small businesses: tuning into the realities of running a business, presenting GoDaddy as being by a company's side every step of the way. The film demonstrates how a small floristry business, Blossom and Grow, used GoDaddy’s marketing tools to expand its customer base and help business bloom.
‘Play Life’ for Qiddiya City by Droga5 and Accenture Song
Creative agencies Droga5 and Accenture Song are behind the new global brand platform and campaign ‘Play Life’ that launches the world’s first city of play, Qiddiya City, the giant entertainment destination currently under construction 40km from the centre of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. A guiding principle of the strategy Qiddiya sought from Droga5 and Accenture Song to co-create, is to reconnect humanity with play and its powerful effect on us as humans. Informing it is the idea that it is now time to take play seriously – by stopping seeing play as frivolous or childish and starting seeing it as something that helps us learn, connect and live longer.