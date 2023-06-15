Work Of The Week

The week leading up to Cannes has been equal parts exciting and busy. Here are some campaigns that caught our eye.

'Subway Has Entered The Chat' For Subway By Saatchi And Saatchi

The longstanding advertising tête-à-tête between McDonalds and Burger King welcomed a third player over the weekend, as Subway entered the latest string of tactical executions with its own ChatGPT-led creative created by Saatchi & Saatchi.