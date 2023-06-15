Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
15 June 2023
The week leading up to Cannes has been equal parts exciting and busy. Here are some campaigns that caught our eye.
'Subway Has Entered The Chat' For Subway By Saatchi And Saatchi
The longstanding advertising tête-à-tête between McDonalds and Burger King welcomed a third player over the weekend, as Subway entered the latest string of tactical executions with its own ChatGPT-led creative created by Saatchi & Saatchi.
‘Five Get There First’ for GWR by Adam&EveDDB
Adam&eveDDB brought the Famous Five back to screens for their first new adventure on Great Western Railway since 2020. The campaign is the fourth to feature the Enid Blyton characters for the brand and showcases four key benefits of train travel – speed, sustainability, comfort and socialising – in an amusing way.
‘Tastes Too Good’ for Kellogg's Crunchy Nut By Leo Burnett
In the latest social-first activation from Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, foodie influencer What Willy Cook adapted Crunchy Nut’s earworm jingle into a nutty song. The activation follows on from ‘Bliss’, a campaign that launched at the beginning of the year which introduced an adult-focused, tongue-in-cheek brand voice.
'Tennisables' for LTA by BMB
LTA, the national governing body of tennis in Great Britain, launched a new integrated advertising and branded content campaign in a bid to inspire more children aged 4-11 years old to play tennis. It is the first campaign by BMB for the organisation.
'Deal Of A Lunchtime' for KFC by Mother
KFC UK and Ireland has put value at the heart of its new campaign, letting everyone know they can do the ‘Deal of a Lunchtime’. The creative - which spotlights KFC’s commitment to 'cracking prices' - centers around the gesture of the handshake, a universally recognized symbol of deal-making.
'Always Like Never Before' for Wimbledon by McCann London
In an exciting and contemporary move for Wimbledon, McCann London collaborated with award-winning hip-hop and electronic producer, composer and DJ, Hudson Mohawke and vocalist GiGi Grombacher, to set the tone for the track and broader through-the-line campaign. The filmic campaign features a historic series of incredible ‘like never before’ moments at SW19.
'#FeelTheConnection' for Vodafone by Ogilvy UK
Vodafone, the official connectivity partner for Wimbledon, unveiled its new multi-channel summer campaign #FeelTheConnection. Created by Ogilvy UK, the campaign focuses on how emotional connection can help fuel sporting champions.
'That's A Plus' for Plusnet by Accenture Song
The campaign is part of the new brand platform for broadband company Plusnet. It introduces a distinctive new brand world, designed to meet the online and social consumption of today’s consumers.
'Go Your Own Wayfair' for Wayfair by BBH
The campaign is BBH's first installment of the new 'Go Your Own Wayfair' creative platform for the home furniture brand Wayfair. It is the agency’s response to a time when interiors have been overtaken by sameness and urges us to express ourselves in how our homes look.
'The Fun Never Ends' for Voxi by AMV BBDO
Vodafone's mobile network for social media lovers, VOXI, has unveiled its new campaign 'The Fun Never Ends' in a bid to promote its unlimited social media proposition. Devised by AMV BBDO, the tongue-in-cheek campaign sees two immortal beings scroll and share laughs for eternity thanks to their 'Unlimited Social Media' plan.