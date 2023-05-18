Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
18 May 2023
This week we've seen some flipping great work from sizzling dishes not found at Nando's to refreshing seltzers and of course Eurovision parodies. Let's take a look.
“Let’s Bring Them Home” by VMLY&R for Tommy's
To coincide with the 2023 Women's FA Cup final, Tommy's used the football trophy as a symbol of the campaign to raise awareness about baby loss and promote safe pregnancies and births, displayed through eye-catching visuals at Wembley Stadium.
"Flip The Ordinary" VCCP's Debut Work For Chilly’s
To introduce its new Series 2 Flip bottle and attract a younger, more active audience, Chilly's and VCCP London showcase the bottle's sophisticated design and vibrant aesthetic through an optical illusion creative. Additionally, the agency created a multi-sensory immersive experience called 'The House of Flip' in London, allowing visitors to explore interactive rooms inspired by the product's colors and features, promoting the brand's mission.
Eurovision (Open Up) by Atomic London for The Yeastie Boys
Yeastie Boys spearheaded a campaign urging Eurovision countries to include New Zealand in the competition, with Atomic London as the creative agency. The campaign featured an official/unofficial single by comedy pop-duo Two Hearts, aiming to highlight New Zealand's potential and challenge Australia's participation.
#Cheese4Cheese Tiktok Singing Contest for Tesco by BBH
Another Eurovision entry this week with an online cheese singing contest paying homage to the annual competition. Participants were invited to sing the iconic Eurovision song "Making Your Mind Up" with a cheesy twist, alongside 1981 winners, The Fizz.
'The Next Wave in Town' for White Claw by VCCP
White Claw launched "The Next Wave in Town" campaign, in collaboration with VCCP, to build its brand and raise awareness. The campaign celebrated individuals who embodied White Claw's refreshing and pioneering spirit, showcasing the innovative approaches and passion for new experiences through visually captivating content.
The Sunday Times 'Rich List' by Pulse Creative
The Sunday Times' new campaign takes a playful approach by showcasing reader reactions to the Rich List over the years. Through eye-catching cartoons and witty quotes, the advertisements capture humorous moments like a woman's shock at the price tag of an armchair, a man claiming he had the same idea, and others exhibiting the intriguing dynamics of wealth.
'Not Available At Nando’s' by New Commercial Arts
Nando's summer campaign celebrates its iconic Peri-Peri flavour and inspires home cooks to get creative with their grocery product range, adding a taste of Nando's to homemade dishes and fostering shared experiences.