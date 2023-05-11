Work Of The Week
This week was about tasty treats and pop hits, and of course King Charles the III and the Coronation. We take a look.
'There's more to Argos' by The&Partnership
This 30-second spot shows the brand's offerings of premium and stylish tech, homeware, and essential household items with two new animated toy characters -Connie and Trevor. Will we be seeing more of them? We hope so.
VCCP Un-Advertises Cadbury's New Mint Chocolate
In this creative spot, VCCP markets Cadbury's limited edition Twirl Mint Bar Chocolate telling customers 'they probably won't like it.' Following the success of Twirl Orange, this "worst-practice" campaign is so ineffective that it’s effective.
'Oomph For Your Boomph' Mother London For SlimFast
We love a strong upbeat video and one featuring Big Narstie, yes, please! In this, "Work Hard, Play Hard, Train Hard," Big Narstie and long-term brand ambassador Kelly Brook encourage people to get out of their daily slumps of mundane tasks and "oomph" their life with SlimFast nutritious products made for their lifestyle.
The CrispIN Or CrispOUT Walker Sandwich Debate by VCCP
Whether you are eating your crisps inside the comfort of your home or outside in a park or in a train, it's your choice. VCCP and Walkers have reignited the national debate of #CrispIN or #CrispOut.
'Are Your Mates #McNuggetWorthy?' Leo Burnett celebrates The Iconic Product's 40th Anniversary
With manga-styled production and a trendy friendship handshake routine, this spot is aimed at the GenZ audience. It poses the question - are your friends worthy of sharing your McNuggets? The girl in the advert definitely did not think so.
Its for Us: Amex Platinum Card by Dentsu Creative London
The campaign shows how Amex Platinum card users can unlock and experience using their card and reward points. The lively spot shows transitions from the beach to a painting class to a stadium to an airport and encourages people to put themselves out there, take risks, and take more time away from family.
Following is a list of some of the most notable Coronation campaigns.
Reese's Crowns by Hershey And Mother
To mark the royal event, Reese's launched a "once in a lifetime product" - Reese's Crown.
The tongue-in-cheek campaign said, "A limited edition, the new and exclusive product was developed after years of work from the team at Reese's (any resemblance to Reese's Peanut Butter Miniatures is purely coincidental)."
KitKat Thanks King Charles III For The Extra Break by Wunderman Thompson
As the ECD, Wunderman Thompson said, "Thanks, Sir, for the extra day and the extra ad," KitKat celebrated an extra bank holiday in May. The ad featuring the three-finger KitKat gives a nod to the Coronation and ended with the iconic, 'Have a break, Have a Kitkat'.
Nando’s Playful Take On Coronation Weekend by NCA
Following Nando's 'This must be the place' campaign, Nando's and NCA created a tactical campaign during the Coronation weekend. The campaign promoted the flame-grilled peri-peri sharing platters encouraging people to come out and celebrate the long weekend with them.
Alzheimer’s Society ‘Unmemorabilia’ by NCA
Amidst the celebrations and the long weekend, NCA and Alzheimer's Society also brought a little bit of the harsh truth to the front. The headline ‘A day one in three of us won’t be able to tell our grandkids about’ is placed on a Coronation ‘Unmemorabilia’ mug to highlight the impact of dementia and raise funds for society's research and projects.
The ad was released just days after the breakthrough announcement of a new dementia drug called Donanemab, with early results showing it could slow the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease - potentially marking the beginning of the end for the disease.