Work Of The Week

It was a week that started as blue as any in January with Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year kicking things off... thankfully, a number of ad campaigns touted the event and others provided light-hearted relief.

We look back at the creative that caught our eye this week.

Reese's, "Could we put peanut butter in that?", Mother

Reese's chocolates are known for their delightful creamy texture and delicious flavour so Mother came on board with a new campaign to evoke the above ordinary approach taken by the brand.

In the spot helmed by ManvsMachine director Tom Bunker, peanut butter filling is poured over a chocolate shoe to reflect the indulgence impulse that chocolate lovers have to combine flavours.