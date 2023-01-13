work of the week

Here are our first video picks of 2023:

Aviva, "Make it Click", adam&eveDDB

Securing insurance that's uncomplicated and stress-free might seem like an option only available in a parallel universe, but in a new campaign from adam&eveDDB for Aviva, the untangling of knotty finances seems achievable.

In the spot helmed by Misha Rozema, a visual world of puzzles is recreated to dramatise the feeling of liberating finances - which can be difficult to understand. The campaign visually depicts how these can be source of confusion and anxiety, particularly in the current climate but highlights how clarifying it feels when they are sorted.