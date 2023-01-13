work of the week
13 January 2023
Here are our first video picks of 2023:
Aviva, "Make it Click", adam&eveDDB
Securing insurance that's uncomplicated and stress-free might seem like an option only available in a parallel universe, but in a new campaign from adam&eveDDB for Aviva, the untangling of knotty finances seems achievable.
In the spot helmed by Misha Rozema, a visual world of puzzles is recreated to dramatise the feeling of liberating finances - which can be difficult to understand. The campaign visually depicts how these can be source of confusion and anxiety, particularly in the current climate but highlights how clarifying it feels when they are sorted.
Victorian Plumbing, "Boss Your Bathroom", Leo Burnett
How often have you walked around your house with the confidence of a total boss, crediting your bathroom for your improved persona?
If the answer is rarely, you might want to peek at Leo Burnett's latest offering for Victorian Plumbing - helmed by Stink's Ben Whitehouse.
In it, Tina becomes Don Tina and transforms into an Italian gangster thanks to her investment in a bathroom sink. The only way to release your inner Don.
Electoral Commission, "Note to Self", McCann Demand
To raise awareness of the new criteria requiring voters to show photographic ID at polling stations ahead of May's local elections, Electoral Commission has released a campaign through McCann Demand.
In the spot, large sticky notes become eyesores and distractions in daily life as they warn passersby of the changed regulation. Hopefully this means no-one will be caught short on the day.
New Balance, "Rewards come to those who run", MullenLowe
MullenLowe's has launched a targeted campaign for New Balance designed to inspire runners of all abilities to “runlock” the physical and mental rewards of running.
Lucozade Sport, "Statue", adam&eveDDB
Ever seen a statue move? No, nor have we. But then again, most statues haven't sipped on a Lucozade energy drink. So who knows how they would respond.
In this spot from adam&eveDDB, a statue is brought to life and seen engaging with all sorts of energetic activities, joining in at a local football match, attending a HIIT class and lifting weights.
The aim of the campaign is to broaden the appeal of Lucozade Sport and change consumer perceptions that it's only suitable for elite athletes or high intensity exercisers.