work of the week

Here's a look back at the campaigns that piqued our interest this week.

FCB Inferno, "Save The Sleeve", Kleenex

There's nothing worse than a dragging cold and a drippy nose. So rather than sneezing into your sleeve or wiping snot on your trousers, use a tissue.

To hammer this message home, FCB Inferno created the new ‘Save the Sleeve’ campaign for Kleenex Balsam tissues to remind how common the cold is and how much a tissue can work as a cushiony salvation.