Work Of The Week

09 February 2023

Welcome to this week's pick of the pops.

Kellogg's, Crunchy Nut "Obsessed", Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett’s latest film for Kellogg is the first of a series of commercials, spotlighting the troublesome consequences of a Crunchy Nut obsession for an amorous couple.

Bupa, "This is health", MullenLowe

Bupa and MullenLowe have launched a second campaign to their fresh new brand platform "This is health", showcasing the leading healthcare provider’s care home offering for later life.

Stella Artois, "Play Au Naturel", Weber Shandwick

Stella Artois is making its first foray into the virtual world of gaming, with the launch of Stella Artois Unfiltered mod packs and the picturesque fictional French village scene from its iconic ‘Beer, au Naturel’ TV advert, available to download and use in The Sims.

  • Stella Artois - Sims

    Stella Artois

Heinz Beanz, "Unbeanlievable", Wunderman Thompson

The campaign launched with a full back-page manifesto in UK's leading dailys and will see activation across OOH, Social, YouTube, Earned Media, and Retail partners.

  • Leicester Sq_011 v2 (1)

    Heinz Neanz

