work of the week

"#CheckMeOut", The Eve Appeal, Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson UK has collaborated with national charity, The Eve Appeal, to raise awareness of cervical screening and encourage people to attend their appointments.The social film taps into one of the hottest holiday Instagram trends, ‘hot dogs or legs’, and attempts to change the way that women think about their cervical screening appointment in a step-change to the messaging that is more typical of healthcare advertising.