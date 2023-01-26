work of the week
26 January 2023
British Gas, "Money Saving Engineers", The&Partnership
British Gas has launched a cross-platform campaign championing their "Money Saving Engineers". The campaign highlights the ways in which the 7,500 UK-wide British Gas engineers, along with the products and services they offer, can help customers save money and manage their household bills.
Ford Europe, "Go Break It In", AMV BBDO
Ford Pro is launching a Pan-European campaign for the all-new 2023 Ranger pickup truck, created in partnership with AMV BBDO. Filmed by director Marcus Söderlund in Slovenia, "Go Break It In" will run in 20 markets
Sun & Sand Sports, "Commit to Nothing", Mother
Sport is a category that has always demanded dedication and commitment from consumers. Yet rather than be another brand trying to convert everyone into an athlete, one of the world’s largest sporting goods retailers takes a different approach: encouraging us all to ‘commit to nothing’ in a multi-market integrated campaign fronted by DJ Khaled.
"#CheckMeOut", The Eve Appeal, Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson UK has collaborated with national charity, The Eve Appeal, to raise awareness of cervical screening and encourage people to attend their appointments.The social film taps into one of the hottest holiday Instagram trends, ‘hot dogs or legs’, and attempts to change the way that women think about their cervical screening appointment in a step-change to the messaging that is more typical of healthcare advertising.
