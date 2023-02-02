work of the week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
02 February 2023
As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.
Gü, 'There's more to Gü", Goodstuff
Enter the world of Gü; a decadently and delightfully rich space where the taste of the indulgent dessert is brought to life in a new campaign from Goodstuff through Lucky Generals.
With the launch of the new brand platform, the creatives have reimagined what Gü's products taste like and unveiled a spot that imagines life from the perspective of a spoon as it makes its way through all the sumptuous layers. Delectable!
AJ Bell, "Feel Good Investing", Pablo
How good does investing feel? Said no-one ever. Yet investing platform AJ Bell aims to make investing as straightforward and accessible as possible as proven in this fun new spot from Pablo.
By giving users control 24/7, AJ Bell wants to allow people to take control of their financial future and make their services memorable like their newly-released spot.
Avon, "Embrace Your Power", Wunderman Thompson UK
Applying lipstick is synonymous with feeling fierce and owning your identity - as this spot from Wunderman Thompson UK for Avon proves.
Lipstick may be an essential for beauty lovers the world over, but the brand's latest offering also highlights Avon's long-standing heritage (over 135 years) and commitment to progressing rights for women and advocated the power of beauty to transform lives.
As Avon's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Kristof Neirynck, says: “Our ambition was to transform Avon, a global beauty movement with a long and illustrious heritage and we’ve achieved that with the ‘Embrace your Power’ platform. From a refreshed visual identity, to introducing inspirational figures across our TV adverts, social channels and brochures, all demonstrating how women have realised their inner power.”
Sony Interactive Entertainment, "Live from PS5", adam&eveNYC
Spiderman returns this time in a new spot that mimics a live news broadcast for Sony from adam&eveNYC to highlight the variety of the best games available on PS5.
Proving that anything can happen to PS5 players who await adventure, the spot covers landscapes, cities and swamps as a way of showcasing the fun to be had in-game.