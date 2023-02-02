work of the week

As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.

Gü, 'There's more to Gü", Goodstuff

Enter the world of Gü; a decadently and delightfully rich space where the taste of the indulgent dessert is brought to life in a new campaign from Goodstuff through Lucky Generals.

With the launch of the new brand platform, the creatives have reimagined what Gü's products taste like and unveiled a spot that imagines life from the perspective of a spoon as it makes its way through all the sumptuous layers. Delectable!