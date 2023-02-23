work of the week
23 February 2023
We take a look back at the campaigns that caught our eye this last week.
Droga5 London, "The Payment Part is Just the Start", Barclaycard Business
When small businesses do well, we’re all better off is the base message in this Barclaycard ad from Droga5.
Directed by Jeff Low and voiced by English actress Julia Davis, the campaign sees the benefits that investing in Barclaycard Payments can have in boosting small businesses. In the case of Steve the goldfish, he indirectly got an upgraded fishtank... and a date.
Grey London, "Wonderfully Different", Pringles
To commemorate the release of Pringles' latest multigrain range, Grey London is behind a new campaign for Pringles in which a hamster with some serious stage presence stars as the main protagonist.
New Commercial Arts, "Full On", CityFibre
There's nothing quite like the sweet taste of freedom but to get there, you have to experience a period of discomfort.
In this spot from NCA for full fibre network CityFibre, the creative dramatises the benefit of the brand's broadband versus part fibre broadband. And it's a no brainer.
Mother, "Put Peanut Butter In It", Reese's
Easter is in the air and eggs are part of the season. Tapping into the appetite of consumers, Reese's has unveiled its peanut butter egg offering - and Mother has released a sensual campaign to accompany the drop.
Grey, "For Life", Volvo
It might seem counterintuitive, but safety can equate to freedom - at least when packed into a car. In this spot from Grey and AKQA, Volvo cars explore their new safety features and share how these can make car journeys more exciting and elevate the passenger's freedom. A ticket to ride for sure!