work of the week

We take a look back at the campaigns that caught our eye this last week.

Droga5 London, "The Payment Part is Just the Start", Barclaycard Business

When small businesses do well, we’re all better off is the base message in this Barclaycard ad from Droga5.

Directed by Jeff Low and voiced by English actress Julia Davis, the campaign sees the benefits that investing in Barclaycard Payments can have in boosting small businesses. In the case of Steve the goldfish, he indirectly got an upgraded fishtank... and a date.