work of the week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
02 March 2023
Here's a look back at some of the campaigns that piqued our curiosity this week.
BMB, "The Chat", Breast Cancer Now
Getting a cancer diagnosis is never easy but BMB has released an innovative campaign for Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness of the condition and highlight the relatability of rallying around someone who is going through the early identifying stages.
BMB has created a drama series that will play out in real time on a messaging app’s group chat - pioneering this approach in the UK.
The drama will unfold in real-time over the course of six weeks via voice notes, video messages, photos and text messages - as a group of friends navigate an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis together.
Featuring a talented cast of British TV actors including Rakie Ayola, Kate Ashfield, Claudie Blakley and Indira Varma, it's an intimate and authentic way of showing the chaos and heartbreak in between lighter moments of day-to-day life experienced throughout diagnosis, treatment and remission phases.
BBH, "Cheltenham 2023", Paddy Power
Horse-racing brings with it plenty of opportunity for placing bets but it's the banter at the bookies where some of the event magic takes place.
In this ad from BBH for Paddy Power, the playful and mischievous repertoire between punters is reimagined with a string of famous faces including Hollywood heavyweight Colm Meaney, Paddy Power Football Ambassador Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy.
Launched ahead of the marathon four-day horse racing bonanza, the campaign is bound to get attendees excited.
New Commercial Arts, "This Must Be The Place", Nando’s
Who doesn't love a Nando's? Everyone knows what flavour tolerance they can handle at the chicken establishment, but this tightly-edited spot from NCA captures the fun of ordering and visiting the eatery - in conjunction with the brand's newly-launched platform that celebrates the uniqueness of the Nando’s experience.
Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who is behind Netflix Series 'The End Of The F***ing World', the spot is a nod to a memorable night at Nando’s - something we can all relate to.
FCB Inferno, "The Enjoyment Gap", This Girl Can
After conducting research and realising that women take part in sport and physical activity less than men which means they experience less enjoyment linked to movement, This Girl Can created its latest campaign phase, ‘This Girl Can With You’.
The campaign encourages sport and activity providers to dismantle the barriers that contribute to the Enjoyment Gap and work towards tackling the stubborn gender activity gap by encouraging women to prioritise exercise.
With a number of activations to this campaign, Olympic gold medallist, Nicola Adams kicked things off with an interactive boxing experience at Westfield Stratford City in London, as a way to showcase how much fun boxing can be.
Wunderman Thompson, "F Word", HSBC
Wunderman Thompson UK is highlighting HSBC UK’s expertise as the go-to provider for international banking in new campaign featuring Richard Ayoade.
The campaign emphasises that fees are the ‘dirty word’ in travel, but with an HSBC UK Global Money Account, you can drop the ‘F word’ (fees) around the world, making it clear once again that HSBC UK breaks down borders that get in the way of opportunity.