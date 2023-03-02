work of the week

Here's a look back at some of the campaigns that piqued our curiosity this week.

BMB, "The Chat", Breast Cancer Now

Getting a cancer diagnosis is never easy but BMB has released an innovative campaign for Breast Cancer Now to raise awareness of the condition and highlight the relatability of rallying around someone who is going through the early identifying stages.

BMB has created a drama series that will play out in real time on a messaging app’s group chat - pioneering this approach in the UK.

The drama will unfold in real-time over the course of six weeks via voice notes, video messages, photos and text messages - as a group of friends navigate an unexpected breast cancer diagnosis together.

Featuring a talented cast of British TV actors including Rakie Ayola, Kate Ashfield, Claudie Blakley and Indira Varma, it's an intimate and authentic way of showing the chaos and heartbreak in between lighter moments of day-to-day life experienced throughout diagnosis, treatment and remission phases.