Work of the Week

04 May 2023
As we countdown to the Coronation, here are the ads that caught our eye this week.
"Have a..." Wunderman Thompson's Digital OOH campaign for Kitkat
KitKat and Wunderman Thompson UK are inviting people to "Have a break, have a KitKat" while using just the first two words of the brand tagline.
All it takes is five letters to communicate the 66 year-old iconic brand message. Live at the O2 Arena in London, the digital poster - A blank red screen with five letters in a white font - brings the spirit of the brand to life in a way that only KitKat can… by taking a break halfway through creating the ad.
"Cost of Beauty" Dove's Self-Esteem Project by Ogilvy
Dove's new endeavour to support young people's mental health linked to social media is shown in a heart-breaking video by Ogilvy.
Dove, known for campaigns like #DetoxYourFeed, #TurnYourBack, and Real Beauty, is now working with its NGO partners to make social media safer for kids.
Laithwaites by Cain&AbelDDB
In this humorous spot, Cain&AbelDDB illustrates the lengths it goes to - to produce and deliver quality wine.
From unearthing lesser-known wine producers to reaching the remotest homes in the UK, the advert champions Laithwaites' commitment.
"The Wait Is Over" by The&Partnership
In the week leading up to the coronation of King Charles III, The&Partnership's Pulse Creative has created a campaign for The Times And The Sunday Times.
In a series of photographs of King Charles as a boy, we see hand-drawn crowns with the message, 'The Wait is Over.' It presents photographs of King Charles as a boy adorned with a childlike, hand-drawn crown which is used to convey the destiny that has awaited him his whole life.
"Break the Cycle of Re-offending" by VCCP and Girl&Bear
To help break the cycle of re-offending, XO Bikes has developed a bold campaign designed to show how ex-offenders can get the skills they need to stay out of prison for good.
The red and white imagery juxtaposes against the dark and dingy prison-like background, serving XO bikes' aim to give people a secure platform to rebuild their lives upon release from prison.
XO Bikes
"A Little Design" by New Commercial Arts
This uplifting spot by NCA for Habitat, uses illustrations to show how great design can transform a moment at home.
Little things like coffee mugs, and brass lamps can help lighten the place and make it feel more like home. Habitat celebrates the joy of staying in and the little pleasures that can be experienced by having small additions to your home.