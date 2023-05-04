Work of the Week

As we countdown to the Coronation, here are the ads that caught our eye this week.

"Have a..." Wunderman Thompson's Digital OOH campaign for Kitkat

KitKat and Wunderman Thompson UK are inviting people to "Have a break, have a KitKat" while using just the first two words of the brand tagline.

All it takes is five letters to communicate the 66 year-old iconic brand message. Live at the O2 Arena in London, the digital poster - A blank red screen with five letters in a white font - brings the spirit of the brand to life in a way that only KitKat can… by taking a break halfway through creating the ad.