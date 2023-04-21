Work Of The Week

As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.

Make My Money Matter, by Mother

The Mother campaign draws attention to the relationship between UK banks and oil/gas clients.

Richard Curtis is one of the founders of Make My Money Matter, set up to persuade banks and investment vehicles to stop ploughing money into fossil fuel purveyors. Mother’s ‘The Hidden Relationship’ highlights what goes on between the UK’s largest high street banks and the fossil fuel industry. Starring Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, it shows them rekindle their romance with the help of a therapist, but this time personifying banks and the oil and gas industry.