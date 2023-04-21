Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
21 April 2023
As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.
Make My Money Matter, by Mother
The Mother campaign draws attention to the relationship between UK banks and oil/gas clients.
Richard Curtis is one of the founders of Make My Money Matter, set up to persuade banks and investment vehicles to stop ploughing money into fossil fuel purveyors. Mother’s ‘The Hidden Relationship’ highlights what goes on between the UK’s largest high street banks and the fossil fuel industry. Starring Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, it shows them rekindle their romance with the help of a therapist, but this time personifying banks and the oil and gas industry.
Great Journeys Start With Trainline, by Mother
Another belter from Mother. (Also featuring therapy).
This time Mother demonstrates how booking through the platform can not only save train travellers money off tickets, but can (perhaps?) bring about world peace and psychic connection.
Mother London was appointed to the business in 2021.
Marmite Baby Scan by adam&eveDDB
Using a healthy dose of humour to illustrate that the brand is aware of how divisive its flavour is, Marmite calls on pregnant women to find out if babies love or hate it in the womb.
Ant Nelson, ECD at adam&eveDDB, says: “Whether it’s gender, eye colour or personality, all expectant parents wonder what traits their children will have before they’re born. ‘Baby Scan’ taps into this truth and answers the most pressing question of all…is my child a Marmite lover or a hater?”
Shreddie for Anything by McCann London
Featuring television presenter Nick Knowles as the UK's unofficial answer to Chuck Norris, it takes on the rather outlandish world of wellness, delivering morning mantras from Nick that enable you to get cracking with your day.
A tongue-in-cheek, uplifting brand-building campaign with humour at its core.
Ikea 'Show off Your Savvy' by Mother
Mother's on a roll.
The campaign promotes the small joys of saving cash amid the cost of living crisis. Instead of bragging about how much your latest home renovation set you back, the amusing ad invites Ikea customers to ‘show off your savvy’.
Alongside the TV commercial, a series of short films will be launched across social media that tap into viral trends, including a rethink of ‘fit checks’ as ‘savvy checks’ and unboxing content that showcases Ikea’s savviest products and pre-loved range.
Greater Anglia ‘Where Wonder Starts’ by Atomic
The campaign uses distinctive fluent devices to symbolise speed and freedom. It utilises an Alice in Wonderland theme to personify the feeling of wonder and adventure that the train travels bring.
The campaign seeks to celebrate the long-lasting memories that leisure travel has to offer.
Sheba 'You'll DO Anything For A Kitten' by AMV BBDO
The work acknowledges that 1 in 4 cat owners are allergic—but love their pets so much they'd never dream of giving them up.