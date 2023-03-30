work of the week

Here's the work that caught our attention this week:

Mother, "Iftar Incoming", Uber Eats

Uber Eats new UK campaign from Mother aims to recognise customers who are observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The dynamic ATL campaign will run across major all UK cities. The striking creative puts food front and centre, highlighting different signature Iftar dishes and marking the moment when Muslim people break their fast together at sunset during the Ramadan period.