work of the week

30 March 2023

Here's the work that caught our attention this week:

Mother, "Iftar Incoming", Uber Eats

Uber Eats new UK campaign from Mother aims to recognise customers who are observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The dynamic ATL campaign will run across major all UK cities. The striking creative puts food front and centre, highlighting different signature Iftar dishes and marking the moment when Muslim people break their fast together at sunset during the Ramadan period.

Leo Burnett, "Steakhouse Stack", McDonald's

McDonald’s latest 30” film celebrates the arrival of the new Steakhouse Stack. The film highlights everything fans love about McDonald’s.

BMB, "Dead Flat", Farrow & Ball

Appealing to Farrow & Ball’s audience of decor and design enthusiasts, BMB took a suitably stylish route to bring the premium multi-surface paint to life.

EssenceMediacom, "The Big Escape", National Citizen Service

This week saw the launch of the grand finale of a six-week National Citizen Service (NCS) Trust campaign, encouraging young people to ‘Grow Your Strengths with NCS’, with an original piece of content aimed at driving participation in its newly re-vamped 2023 programme. It was created in association with Word On The Curb.

