work of the week

We take a look back at the campaigns that caught our attention this week.

Cadbury, "The Big Win-Win", VCCP

British local corner shops are the cornerstone of British culture. In a new campaign from VCCP for Cadbury, the humble corner shop is celebrated with the launch of a nationwide competition which promises to reward individuals and their local shop.

‘The Big Win-Win’ aims to spread levity and generosity to chocolate lovers across the country and their local stockists by getting people to enter their details to be in for a chance to win big - in chocolate terms.