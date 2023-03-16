work of the week
16 March 2023
We take a look back at the campaigns that caught our attention this week.
Cadbury, "The Big Win-Win", VCCP
British local corner shops are the cornerstone of British culture. In a new campaign from VCCP for Cadbury, the humble corner shop is celebrated with the launch of a nationwide competition which promises to reward individuals and their local shop.
‘The Big Win-Win’ aims to spread levity and generosity to chocolate lovers across the country and their local stockists by getting people to enter their details to be in for a chance to win big - in chocolate terms.
Currys, "Own Hands", AMV BBDO
How many old tech appliances do you have lurking in the back of your cupboard? Well thankfully, Currys through AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry has launched a new initiative promoting e-waste and its new trade-in scheme.
Now rather than throw out old tech items and have them pile up in landfill, you can take old appliances to Currys where they will be traded in and recycled.
Morrisons, "Get The Hint", Leo Burnett
This is the agency’s second campaign for Morrisons. The campaign aims to show the nation that Morrisons has what mums want for Mother’s Day at great prices. The two 10” films will run on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky from Monday 13th March through to Mother’s Day. They are supported by social, press, radio, and display, highlighting a range of Morrisons’ great value Mother’s Day deals.
Guide Dogs, "We Find The Way", The Gate
Losing your sight can be a difficult and disorientating realisation. But there are solutions on hand for those going through the experience. Guide Dogs, the UK charity for people with sight loss, has revamped its brand platform and created a national campaign developed by The Gate celebrating its services.
The ad highlights the work the charity does, beyond training the dogs themselves, while aiming to raise awareness of the organization's mission to empower people living with sight loss to live the life they choose.