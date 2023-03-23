work of the week
work of the week
The best creative, curated
23 March 2023
Here's this week's selection of work that has grabbed our attention.
Pablo,“Easy to stop, hard to leave”, Icelandair
The tongue-in-cheek global campaign, featuring some of the best of Icelandic sights, has been launched to promote Icelandair’s unique stopover booking option.
VCCP, "The Walk To The Well", Just A Drop
This World Water Day, Just a Drop, has launchied a campaign to raise awareness of how a human’s potential to achieve in life is limited when they don’t have access to clean water. With the help of global agency of record, VCCP London, the charity has created the longest Twitter thread ever made to emulate the length that people in countries like Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, India and Cambodia have to walk every single day, just to get access to water.
The&Partnership, "M&M'S Easter", Mars
M&M’S is debuting a new integrated seasonal campaign, reminding fans that there’s more fun to be had together this Easter; encouraging people to get Easter-egg hunting with friends and family.
Created by The&Partnership, the campaign lands the message that the Easter fun gets even better when we celebrate together.
New Commercial Arts, "Tu & Me", Tu
New Commercial Arts has launched the second instalment of the Tu & Me brand campaign. It mirrors the creative treatment of A/W ’22 but with even more focus on bringing the storytelling to life whilst highlighting versatility and value for money.