work of the week

09 March 2023
VMLY&R, "Is Pushing It Worth It?", THINK!
The Department for Transport has launched new campaign for THINK! The work aims to highlight the dangers of driving too fast for the conditions on rural roads and encourage young drivers to question what those extra few miles per hour are really worth.
BMB, "Feel Freenow", Freenow
Freenow is Europe’s leading mobility platform providing multi-mobility services in a single app including taxis, private hire vehicles, car sharing, public transport services, e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters.
BMB has created a new creative platform, called ‘Feel Freenow’ to support this positioning. Tapping into the insight that go-getting cityholics want to experience all the exciting moments and connections that the city has to offer, without having to waste time thinking about how to get there.
MullenLowe, "House Party", Sloggi
MullenLowe has partnered with Sloggi to showcase the launch of its new sloggi Body ADAPT Twist range.This new campaign, titled ‘House Party’ features a richly diverse group of young people celebrating, dancing and having fun together to highlight the key roles connection and inclusivity play in the lives of the youthful Sloggi audience.
Leo Burnett, "Better Days Are Built on Breakfast", Kellogg's
Kellogg's has launched a new brand platform, ‘Better Days Are Built on Breakfast’, with a film by Leo Burnett to raise awareness of Kellogg’s 25 years of support for breakfast clubs in the UK.
The brand has launched its latest campaign with Leo Burnett, encapsulating the fact that everyone deserves a good breakfast - no matter where they live, their age, who they live with or the challenges they face.
Wunderman Thompson, "Formula 1", HSBC
HSBC UK has launched idents, created by Wunderman Thompson, to mark its takeover of the sponsorship of Channel 4’s Formula 1 coverage. The sponsorship deal will see HSBC UK’s idents across 23 race weekends throughout 2023.
Each ident, directed by Guy Manwaring from Merman, transforms the luggage into Formula 1 cars, and to help bring the sponsorship to life even further, Channel 4 commentator Alex Jacques and former racing driver David Coulthard feature within the idents.