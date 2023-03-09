work of the week

Leo Burnett, "Better Days Are Built on Breakfast", Kellogg's

Kellogg's has launched a new brand platform, ‘Better Days Are Built on Breakfast’, with a film by Leo Burnett to raise awareness of Kellogg’s 25 years of support for breakfast clubs in the UK.

The brand has launched its latest campaign with Leo Burnett, encapsulating the fact that everyone deserves a good breakfast - no matter where they live, their age, who they live with or the challenges they face.