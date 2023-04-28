Work of the Week

As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.

Saving Britain Serious Money by New Commercial Arts

If we want to be taking our money seriously, who better than Dame Judi Dench and her magnificent MoneySuperSeven team to lead the way? Dench revives her role with MoneySuperMarke t and takes to tunnels beneath seven UK cities in a high-octane race to help people across the UK save money.

The latest ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden and is the brand’s latest work with the London agency New Commercial Arts. Lis Blair, chief customer officer at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We will continue to champion inclusivity in our advertising, and we were delighted to learn that the previous installment scored in the top 3 per cent of ads for its positive portrayal of female characters."