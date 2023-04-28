Work of the Week
The best creative, curated
28 April 2023
As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.
Saving Britain Serious Money by New Commercial Arts
If we want to be taking our money seriously, who better than Dame Judi Dench and her magnificent MoneySuperSeven team to lead the way? Dench revives her role with MoneySuperMarket and takes to tunnels beneath seven UK cities in a high-octane race to help people across the UK save money.
The latest ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden and is the brand’s latest work with the London agency New Commercial Arts. Lis Blair, chief customer officer at MoneySuperMarket, said: “We will continue to champion inclusivity in our advertising, and we were delighted to learn that the previous installment scored in the top 3 per cent of ads for its positive portrayal of female characters."
Stay Ahead by The&Partnership
The&Partnership and Lexus have gone back to the future with a hoverboard NFT collection inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the world of the all-new RX with an interactive choose-your-own-ending adventure.
By cracking the case, players can access the iconic Hoverboard NFT and stand a chance to win one of their own.
Creative Director at The&Partnership, Frances Draskau says: "The Hoverboard series is an exciting vision of future mobility with limitless imagination. All five pieces of the one-of-a-kind collection can be won and even resold, but only by those who have the skill to crack the case in the interactive game."
About Flushing Time by Mother
Marking the official launch of Fluus, the world’s first fully flushable period pad, Mother has created an integrated campaign that puts the flushable nature of Fluus front and centre.
With a brand new look and strapline #AboutFlushingTime, Fluus’ mission is to stop the blockages in pipes, microplastics in waterways, and permanent waste caused by period products.
But Actually Tasty by VCCP
Cadbury Brunch launched a a tongue-in-cheek integrated campaign to communicate to Brits that they don't have to sacrifice taste when buying cereal and nut bars.
With the slightly bemused voiceover by actor Sunil Patel, Three 20” films lampoon traditional health food tropes – highlighting the rather boring nature of snack bars.
Pets At Home by The&Partnership
And it's The&Partnership back again with an all-new look for Pets At Home.
With the aim to cement itself as the one-stop destination for all pet care needs, the new look launched with a fully integrated campaign activated across cinema, TV, Broadcaster Video on Demand (BVOD), press, radio, social, digital and outdoor.
The campaign film celebrates the lengths we go to for our pets, emphasised by the classic track, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) by Meatloaf from an owner getting a tattoo of his ferret to waiting for a dog to do its business in a storm.
Smart Plants by McCann London and McCann Health London
McCann London and McCann Health London launch Smart Plants, in collaboration with online plant retailer Plant Drop. Working with University of Oxford botanist, Dr Chris Thorogood, and referring to open-source NASA data, Smart Plants redefines the way we shop online for houseplants - not for their looks but for their smart, pollution-absorbing properties.
Go Grab The Butterkist by St Luke's
St Luke's has created an utterly delicious OOH campaign by turning outdoor sites into gigantic microwaves.
The enormous, animated kitchen appliances will be popping up nationwide to remind people of the delicious Butterkist microwavable popcorn brand from KP Snacks.
Without You, It’s Just a Road, by VCCP London and Spain
Grab your key, pop on your helmet, and hit the open road with Honda's latest campaign encouraging current and non-bike riders to join and feel proud to be part of its rider community.
The film takes viewers on a journey, riding through epic landscapes and climates showing that the community is open to everyone. It celebrates the camaraderie of being a rider whether you are strangers or longtime companions.
DislexAI by FCB Inferno
Sir Richard Branson and global charity Made By Dyslexia have joined forced again. This collaboration - 'DyslexAI' - is calling out to every workplace across the world to commit to empowering Dyslexic Thinking in the workplace.
Created by FCB Inferno, the campaign features Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson (who is dyslexic).