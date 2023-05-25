Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
25 May 2023
As the week draws to a close, we round up the campaigns that caught our eye.
The Quantum Cafe by Mother for Disney+ And Uber Eats
Mother created a teeny, tiny tasting menu to celebrate Marvel Studios’ latest movie release on Disney+ titled Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The menu consisted of our favourite appetisers in pocket-sized dishes, available to order on UberEats with all the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Foundation® UK.
Cadbury Caramilk Ice-Cream by VCCP for Froneri
Just in time for summer, Froneri launches Cadbury’s most successful NPD ever, Caramilk - in ice-cream form. Building on existing brand platform, 'You Already Know You’re Going To Love It’, the work has been created by VCCP and brought to life by its content production studio Girl&Bear and product and service innovation company Bernadette.
The Greatest Treasure by Saatchi and Saatchi for BHF
The second iteration of the 'This is Science' brand platform for BHF takes the viewers to the world of heart and shows how BHF-funded research and technology prove to be the emotional and hopeful clue in the spot that helps the protagonist's heart to heal.
Get Thirsty by Saatchi and Saatchi for Robinsons
The campaign uses a gargling choir and a fresh visual world to launch Get Thirsty - Robinson's new brand-first concept. It celebrates healthy thirst which is evidence of life being lived to the full.
10,000 price promises by St. Luke's for Ocado
Promising prices cheaper than Tesco or a voucher for the difference, the humorous ad shows how Ocado puts customer first and is trying to help with their stretched household budgets.
Delicious Descriptions by VMLY&R Commerce for Baileys
Coinciding with the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Baileys has introduced a social campaign focused on enhancing content accessibility for blind and partially sighted social media users.
More Reasons To Shop At Morrisons by Leo Burnett
The campaign brought back "More reason to shop at Morrisons," the old iconic jingle which the customers find relatable even after 17 years. It highlights Morrisons Market Street counters, the freshly-baked doughnuts, the 100 per cent British meat sold on Morrisons butcher counters, the fresh produce, the ‘iconic’ salad bar, and the popular café.
The Nationwide Fairer Share by NCA
The building society is putting members over profits and is highlighting that in the new campaign. NCA worked with Nationwide to create the naming and branding of the initiative.