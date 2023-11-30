Work Of The Week

'Hijacking Christmas' for Burger King by BBH

Burger King UK aims to cut through the busiest time of year by subverting two of the biggest festive traditions, in its latest campaign - ‘Hijacking Christmas’ - from BBH. Leaving the magical moments to other brands, Burger King’s ‘hijack’ takes on two of the biggest icons of the season: Santa Claus and the Christmas #1. OOH executions play on the dual meanings of ‘Whopper’, which can describe Burger King’s signature burger… or an exceptionally big fib. The cult classic, Driving Home For Christmas, has been rewritten to ensure, during the lead-up to the big day, people are guided to 21 Burger King Drive Thru locations across the most travelled motorways in the UK, with specific turn-by-turn directions. The new rendition is titled, very cleverly, Driving (Thru The) Home (Of The Whopper) For Christmas.