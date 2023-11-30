Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
30 November 2023
'Hijacking Christmas' for Burger King by BBH
Burger King UK aims to cut through the busiest time of year by subverting two of the biggest festive traditions, in its latest campaign - ‘Hijacking Christmas’ - from BBH. Leaving the magical moments to other brands, Burger King’s ‘hijack’ takes on two of the biggest icons of the season: Santa Claus and the Christmas #1. OOH executions play on the dual meanings of ‘Whopper’, which can describe Burger King’s signature burger… or an exceptionally big fib. The cult classic, Driving Home For Christmas, has been rewritten to ensure, during the lead-up to the big day, people are guided to 21 Burger King Drive Thru locations across the most travelled motorways in the UK, with specific turn-by-turn directions. The new rendition is titled, very cleverly, Driving (Thru The) Home (Of The Whopper) For Christmas.
'Happy Holidays' for TUI by Leo Burnett
TUI has launched its inaugural Christmas campaign, bringing a touch of magic to the holiday season. The short film unveils the untold story of what happens to Santa's tireless elves after he departs on his Christmas Eve journey. The heartstring-tugging scene features a group of elves bidding emotional farewells to Santa, only to be interrupted by a mischievous elf in a Hawaiian shirt who hits play on a device, unleashing the upbeat sounds of Ricky Martin's 'Livin' La Vida Loca'. The elves' adventure unfolds as they board a TUI flight for a two-week, sun-soaked holiday, blissfully ignoring Santa's calls.
‘The Wonder of Christmas’ for Greater Anglia by Atomic London
The festive 30-second spot is inspired by the whimsical adventures of 'Alice in Wonderland,' following the success of their imaginative 'Where Wonder Starts' integrated brand campaign that launched in the summer. The ad aims to increase brand awareness and encourage people in the East Anglia region to travel by train this Christmas to benefit from the ease, comfort, and joy of travelling with Greater Anglia. Building on the narrative of the previous campaign, the Christmas ad extends the story of curiosity-led adventures with the Greater Anglia Hare. This time, the animated Hare goes on a seasonal escapade, guiding viewers through the magical Christmas destinations of East Anglia and London and into the cosy hearths of family homes.
'In Good Hands' for Royal Mail by AMV BBDO
UK postal service Royal Mail has unveiled the first major new campaign. The campaign launches at one of Royal Mail’s busiest times of the year, with around double the number of parcels and stamped letters sent over the festive period compared to usual. The campaign recognises the important role postal workers play during the festive season while spotlighting new innovations, such as the free Parcel Collect service and the new-and-improved Royal Mail app, which keeps customers connected more seamlessly, door-to-door, all year round.
'Code My Crown' for Dove by Edelman UK
Beauty brand Dove and the Open Source Afro Hair Library have launched 'Code my Crown' – the world's first complete and free guide for coding textured hair and protective styles in video games. Created by Black artists and Edelman UK, 'Code my Crown' is an instructional guide for coders and developers to code more diverse, true-to-life, depictions of Black hairstyles in 3D to ensure more representation in the virtual world of gaming. It is free for anyone to download at Dove.com/CodemyCrown.
'Broadband Made For You' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE has launched its new integrated brand campaign, 'Broadband Made For You', highlighting the speed and power of EE home broadband for three specific audiences: home workers, gamers and late night scrollers. The audience-led campaign brings to life the way home broadband from EE elevates the everyday moments in customers lives. Whether supporting home workers when all the family are home with EE Work Mode, ensuring lag-free gaming nights with EE Game Mode or putting doomscrolling to bed with EE Wi-Fi Controls, these campaigns illustrate how EE broadband is made for you.
'Himalayan' for Royal Enfield by Droga5 London
In its first campaign since winning the global ADV business this past summer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, worked with Royal Enfield to launch its new motorcycle, the Himalayan. The bike was designed for the unpredictability of the Himalayas, and the new global identity takes inspiration from the ‘change of plan' mindset that is required when traversing the infamous mountains. A key device in the identity, the line, is built to take viewers on a visual journey that is as unpredictable as the one that they would navigate themselves.
'Feel a new real' for PlayStation VR2 by Adam&EveDDB
Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its latest spot for PlayStation VR2, 'Feel A New Real'. The new campaign features a launch film that explores the immersive experiences that PS VR2 offers. Shot from the point of view of the protagonist, the film follows them through extraordinary worlds. As events unfold, the viewer can see and hear the protagonist’s heartbeat through epic sound effects and on-screen graphics. As their pulse quickens, viewers gain a deeper sense of the immersion and the heightened emotions that PS VR2 offers.
'Protest Pointless Gifts' for BullDog by VCCP Media
Men’s skincare brand Bulldog has launched a nationwide campaign with the help of its media agency VCCP Media to call on men to 'Protest Pointless Gifts'. Noting that men often receive novelty gifts for Christmas and not things that they actually want and need, the campaign focuses on the rallying call: 'Enough is enough. Please… Just get us something we need this year.' Novelty Christmas gifts also contribute to a bigger problem each year, as one in five unwanted gifts end up in landfill - last year that equated to almost 23 million items going to landfill.