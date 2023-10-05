Work Of The Week
05 October 2023
‘True Originals’ for McVitie’s by TBWA London
True Originals has been created to reaffirm the brand’s position as not only the sweet biscuit market leader but a purveyor of some of the UK’s most loved biccie brands. Based on McVitie’s strongest brand truth: that it is the original and the best - the platform allows McVitie’s brand owner Pladis and TBWA\London to convey its venerated status and deliciousness. The TV campaign features Sir Trevor McDonald - who returns to a newsdesk for the first time since he retired 15 years ago. As well as some less original imitations, such as a goat in an Argentina shirt and a real-life hedgehog scampering along a pavement.
'Tearing Loved Ones Apart Since 1985' for Domino’s by VCCP
Pizza delivery company Domino’s has unveiled the next chapter of its ongoing 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' campaign. Revealing a new 30-second spot which reflects a brutally honest take on sharing, 'Tearing Loved Ones Apart Since 1985' was created in partnership with strategic creative agency VCCP London. The campaign film focuses on humorous and relatable moments as families and friends fight each other to be the first to get hold of a Domino’s delivery.
'Picture a World Without Soil' for Heinz by Revolt
Food company Heinz has unveiled an immersive art installation campaign to draw attention to soil degradation worldwide. Revolt has been working with Heinz on its sustainability platform rooted in agriculture and its associated commitments over the past 18 months. Taking place over three days, and coinciding with the tomato harvest in Spain, the immersive installation invited visitors to step into the future and witness Vincent van Gogh’s Les Vessenots in Auvers like never seen before.
'It’s never been bigger' for Barclays by BBH
After a monumental summer for women’s football, the Barclays Women’s Super League season started on Sunday 1 October. Ahead of kick off, Barclays, the title sponsor of the league projected 12 players onto its global headquarters, showing the players on a scale like never before. Icons of the women’s game feature as part of the launch campaign from BBH. The DOOH shows players emerging against massive cityscapes, building on the drama and excitement of the recent World Cup and reinforcing that the players and the league is bigger than ever.
Halifax's Ready Made Investment Products by Ogilvy UK
Ogilvy UK and Halifax, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, have unveiled a new social campaign to introduce the brand's Ready-Made Investments product. The campaign plays on the preconceptions that investing is something for ‘other people with more money, time, and resources. The fun and engaging creative taps into the social nostalgia trend and combines retro 1980s-esque social assets with Halifax’s simple and entry-level Ready-Made Investments product.
'First Timers' for Marmite by adam&eveDDB
Marmite has targeted young adults with a playfully suggestive campaign inviting them to experience their first time with Marmite, after YouGov research revealed that 43 per cent of 18-24 year olds in the UK have never tried the spread. Coinciding with Freshers’ Week – famously a time of experimentation - 'First-Timers' treats us to a useful lesson in how to eat Marmite, and, perhaps even more importantly when it comes to first-timers, how not to do it.
'Japan Menyū Dinner for Tonight' for Waitrose by Saatchi & Saatchi
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi and bought by MG OMD, Waitrose's campaign is built on the brand's promise of ‘Food to Feel Good About’, and puts its high quality and great tasting products at the heart of the creative, showcasing how the new range can be ‘Good’ for so many of its customers and their busy lives. One of the ads highlights that the Japan Menyū range is ‘Good for a midweek quickie’, while another’s messaging focuses on the dishes as ‘Good news for tired cooks’. The series of ads will feature across print, audio, digital, display, LFDOOH, and OOH.
‘It’s All On Your Doorstep’ for Deliveroo by Pablo London
Food delivery company Deliveroo has taken over five UKI cities with a hyper-local OOH campaign that deepens customers’ connections to their local food neighbourhoods. The long copy ads celebrate 29 UKI restaurants' food stories whilst delivering insights into the characters behind them, in a distinctly Deliveroo way. The new ad series demonstrates that Deliveroo is the go-to place for local food knowledge and the best restaurant options across the UK.