Work Of The Week

‘True Originals’ for McVitie’s by TBWA London

True Originals has been created to reaffirm the brand’s position as not only the sweet biscuit market leader but a purveyor of some of the UK’s most loved biccie brands. Based on McVitie’s strongest brand truth: that it is the original and the best - the platform allows McVitie’s brand owner Pladis and TBWA\London to convey its venerated status and deliciousness. The TV campaign features Sir Trevor McDonald - who returns to a newsdesk for the first time since he retired 15 years ago. As well as some less original imitations, such as a goat in an Argentina shirt and a real-life hedgehog scampering along a pavement.