Brand Experience and Activation Lions: FCB Network Picks Up Several Trophies

‘Caption With Intention’ – a design system that introduced groundbreaking progress around on-screen captions, has been awarded the Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation at this year’s Cannes Lions. on-screen.

Developed by FCB Chicago, alongside the Chicago Hearing Society, Rakish Entertainment, and endorsed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the system was engineered to integrate seamlessly within existing caption workflows. It was tested using scenes from movies such as Barbie, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, and The Dark Knight.

Jury President Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, said: “‘Caption with Intention’ is an idea that will transform the experience of film and video in all its forms. Not only does it make this medium more accessible and immersive for the Deaf and hearing-impaired community, but it has the potential to be applied beyond film to all types of communication and entertainment with other applications in the future. It is a great example of how creativity can be applied beyond communications to solve real-world problems in a compelling way.”