Cannes Lions 2025
Brand Experience and Activation Lions: FCB Network Picks Up Several Trophies
The agency network's offices in Chicago, New York, and Mumbai collected Lions in this field, including a Grand Prix and a Gold
19 June 2025
‘Caption With Intention’ – a design system that introduced groundbreaking progress around on-screen captions, has been awarded the Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation at this year’s Cannes Lions. on-screen.
Developed by FCB Chicago, alongside the Chicago Hearing Society, Rakish Entertainment, and endorsed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the system was engineered to integrate seamlessly within existing caption workflows. It was tested using scenes from movies such as Barbie, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, and The Dark Knight.
Jury President Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, said: “‘Caption with Intention’ is an idea that will transform the experience of film and video in all its forms. Not only does it make this medium more accessible and immersive for the Deaf and hearing-impaired community, but it has the potential to be applied beyond film to all types of communication and entertainment with other applications in the future. It is a great example of how creativity can be applied beyond communications to solve real-world problems in a compelling way.”
This is the second Grand Prix awarded to this campaign at this year’s Cannes Lions, with it having already won in the Design Lions.
Elsewhere within the FCB network, two Golds were won by FCB New York for Kimberly Clark brand Poise’s ‘Drops of Hope’, and FCB India also won Gold for ‘Lucky Yatra’ made for India Railways. 11 Golds were awarded in total for this category.
‘Harmoniser’ made for Twix by adam&eveDDB continued to pick up gongs this week, by winning a Bronze Lion in this category.
69 awards were handed out in total for this category.
Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.