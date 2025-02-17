Direct Lions: Publicis Conseil wins Grand Prix while VCCP wins UK's only gong

France's Publicis Conseil picked up the Grand Prix in the Direct category for its ‘Three words that can change everything' campaign for AXA.

The campaign recognised 'domestic violence' as a risk in home insurance policies and guaranteed emergency rehousing for victims, with a major awareness-raising campaign to inform the general public.

It comprised a TV commercial, supported by a national billboard campaign, as well as press, digital, and social media coverage.

The two-minute educational video explained the initiative and detailed the victim support process behind AXA's guarantee.

Jury President Gaëtan du Peloux, President and Chief Creative Officer, Marcel , commented: “We have awarded the three little words that are undoubtedly the most powerful. This groundbreaking idea sets a new standard and will have a lasting impact on consumers, the brand, and the entire category. It’s the kind of idea that, even 10 years from now, everyone will still remember.”