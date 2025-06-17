Cannes Lions 2025
Industry Craft Lions: Sao Paulo's Artplan scoops Grand Prix as UK agencies win Bronzes
Edelman and Grey London picked up Bronze Lions
17 June 2025
Brazil's Artplan won the Grand Prix in the Industry Craft category for its 'Nigrum Corpus' campaign on behalf of Instituto de Educação Médica (IDOMED) - a medical education institute that brings together several medical schools with over 25 years of experience in the field.
Focusing on the microaggressions and discriminations suffered by Black people, the short film questions the differences in medical care and the racial obstacles that affect the quality of life of this significant portion of the population.
Matthias Spaetgens, chief creative officer, Scholz & Friends, and Jury President, says: “The Grand Prix in Industry Craft awarded to the project Nigrum Corpus is a remarkable testament to creative excellence across multiple facets. At its core, it is driven by a powerful idea that is brought vividly to life through exceptional book design, typography, copywriting, illustration, and craftsmanship in every detail. Holding the book in our hands, we could feel the passion of the creatives behind this outstanding work.”
For the UK, Edelman picked up a Bronze for its 'Flags of Unity' campaign for Amref.
The campaign coincided with the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC), held biennially by Amref Health Africa, which brings together global leaders, policymakers, and healthcare professionals to address Africa’s health challenges.
Rather than just a static emblem, the Flags of Unity were designed as an interactive, participatory symbol of collaboration reinforcing Amref’s leadership in health diplomacy and cross-border policy collaboration.
Grey London picked up a Bronze for its Stella Artois campaign - 'Protector of the Chalice' and 'Happiness within Chaos'.
There were a total of 22 Lions awarded in this category.
Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.