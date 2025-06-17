Industry Craft Lions: Sao Paulo's Artplan scoops Grand Prix as UK agencies win Bronzes

Brazil's Artplan won the Grand Prix in the Industry Craft category for its 'Nigrum Corpus' campaign on behalf of Instituto de Educação Médica (IDOMED) - a medical education institute that brings together several medical schools with over 25 years of experience in the field.

Focusing on the microaggressions and discriminations suffered by Black people, the short film questions the differences in medical care and the racial obstacles that affect the quality of life of this significant portion of the population.

Matthias Spaetgens, chief creative officer, Scholz & Friends, and Jury President , says: “The Grand Prix in Industry Craft awarded to the project Nigrum Corpus is a remarkable testament to creative excellence across multiple facets. At its core, it is driven by a powerful idea that is brought vividly to life through exceptional book design, typography, copywriting, illustration, and craftsmanship in every detail. Holding the book in our hands, we could feel the passion of the creatives behind this outstanding work.”