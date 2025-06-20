Titanium Lions: Three Words, One Grand Prix

Taking the coveted, lusted after Grand Prix Titanium Lion is Publicis Conseil for 'Axa Three Words' with Axa.

The idea centres around the simple addition of three words to home insurance policies (which are obligatory in French law) - "and domestic violence".

While policies always included relocation in the event of situations such as fire or flooding, this simple addition means that people (most often women and children) can be protected - with an offering of relocation and psychological support should they experience domestic violence.