Cannes Lions 2025
Titanium Lions: Three Words, One Grand Prix
Publicis Conseil takes the coveted Titanium Grand Prix for its work with Axa
20 June 2025
Taking the coveted, lusted after Grand Prix Titanium Lion is Publicis Conseil for 'Axa Three Words' with Axa.
The idea centres around the simple addition of three words to home insurance policies (which are obligatory in French law) - "and domestic violence".
While policies always included relocation in the event of situations such as fire or flooding, this simple addition means that people (most often women and children) can be protected - with an offering of relocation and psychological support should they experience domestic violence.
Clenching another Titanium was FCB Chicago for 'Caption With Attention' with the Chicago Hearing Society.
The innovative idea includes animated text, colour variations and varied typography in order to show nuance and intonation - levelling up subtitling and helping deaf viewers take more from the characters on screen.
Two further Titanium lions were taken by AlmaP BBDO, Sao Paulo for 'Pedigree Caramello' with Pedigree and Ogilvy Singapore for 'Vaseline Verified' with Unilever.
1/2
2/2
Four titanium lions were awarded, including the Grand Prix.
Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.