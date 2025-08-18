Brixton Finishing School launches Silent Auction

The fundraising campaign will directly support prospective and current students who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET), covering their living costs while they take part in the School’s free, award-winning eight-week Summer School that’s currently running.

The 51 talents have already experienced a host of workplace immersions including The Trade Desk, Bauer, TMW, G=Mc2, Anomaly, Uncommon Creative, DDB Remedy, Mother London and Born Social. There are many more to come - Channel 4, Mail Metro Media, JC Decaux, and BBC Studios to name a few.

As equity-led programmes face growing cutbacks, the School is urging the industry to loudly stand with the next generation - by shouting about it or by bidding quietly in solidarity.

Brixton Finishing School builds free, life-changing programmes that bridge the gap between untapped talent and the creative, advertising and tech industries. It delivers immersive, real-world training to young people, with high potential, from underrepresented communities – often those excluded from traditional pathways – and connects them directly with leading employers. Its mission is to break down the systemic barriers that prevent diverse voices from thriving in creative careers, and to equip the next generation with the skills, confidence and networks they need to succeed.

“The industry continues to struggle to onboard socially mobile talent with fresh ideas and different viewpoints,” says founder Ally Owen. “Without accessible pathways, we risk returning to a less diverse, more homogeneous workforce – and losing the progress made over the last decade. That’s why this moment matters as the impact of defunding DEI is undermining the next generation’s future potential.

At the same time, the need for financial support among our talent has only grown. It’s no longer enough to provide a free opportunity to build a career as the hours you are upskilling are hours you aren’t earning. The short term need for money ‘to make it through this week’ is damaging the talents’ chances to build better futures and enrich our industry.

It makes for a worrying picture – one that demands urgent, collective action. Now is the time to unite, stay loud, and keep the door open for diverse talent – not shut it.”

The silent auction is now live, giving industry allies the chance to bid on a standout collection of experiences, bundles and prizes, all while helping the next generation of talent break into the creative industry. Bidding closes on Monday 18th August.

Prizes span both raffle and silent auction items, making the initiative accessible to everyone - you don’t need deep pockets to take part. In the spirit of Brixton Finishing School’s mission to champion equity, some prizes are open to all, no matter your budget. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the talents upskilling.

Incredible experiences and products have been generously donated by supporters across the industry, including a Cannes Lions cMBA (mini MBA) from Cannes Lions, Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses from Genna Osler at Meta, a Fortnum & Mason hamper from DoubleVerify, a luxury Norfolk countryside stay from The Barber Shop, a prestige beauty bundle from Coty Brands, a bundle of gold handbags from The Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation, and an hour of feral strategy with Richard Huntington – plus a helicopter ride, National Theatre tickets, and much more.

Whether you shout about it or bid silently in the background, this is your chance to show up for equity.