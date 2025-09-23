Emma Mahoney, P&O Cruises: Charting a New Course

I was a prolific storyteller as a child and naturally persuasive, always interested in what makes people tick.

That led me to study advertising and PR at Bournemouth, and my first job was with Zurich Financial Services in insights. From there I worked across CRM, advertising and brand, which gave me a brilliant grounding.

You’ve worked agency-side too?

Yes, midway through my career. It was invaluable experience, but I prefer client-side - I like having the control to make decisions rather than just propose them.

Are you a creative marketer at heart?

I am, but creativity only works when it’s rooted in human insight. Understanding those emotional triggers is what makes creativity powerful.

What brought you to P&O Cruises?

After 15 years in financial services I wanted a complete change. Selling insurance is low-engagement; selling holidays is joy. The chance to deliver “holiday happiness” was irresistible, and I’ve been here nearly 10 years.

What does the brand stand for – and how has it evolved?

Our ethos is unforgettable holiday happiness. With the launch of Arvia and Iona our capacity has increased by 42 per cent. That’s shifted us from being cruise market leader to challenger in the wider holiday sector. Our ambition is to make cruising a natural option in the holiday decision process.

The audience has changed too, hasn’t it?

Yes. Cruises are now hugely popular with families - they’re perfect for multi-generational holidays. Average ages have dropped into the 30s and 40s, but we still run adult-only ships for those who prefer them.

You hired Pablo in 2022. What was the brief?

It was simple: punch a cruise-shaped hole in the UK package holiday market and inspire Britain to cruise. Pablo had just been named Independent Agency of the Year and had proven success in changing perceptions with brands like DFS. Their winning idea was 'Holiday Like Never Before'.

So you’re competing with the holiday market at large, not just cruise providers?

Exactly. The cruise market alone isn’t big enough. People default to package holidays, often because of misconceptions about cruising.

Out-of-home seems important to your media schedule. Why is that?

Very. It allows us to spark wanderlust in the moment - for example, interrupting rainy commutes with the prospect of a poolside escape. We combine it with digital retargeting to follow up with tailored content. It’s powerful, emotive, and creates real stand-out.