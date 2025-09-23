CMO Spotlight
Emma Mahoney, P&O Cruises: Charting a New Course
As P&O Cruises grows its fleet, its CMO explains how the Holiday Like Never Before platform is opening up cruising to a new generation
23 September 2025
At the start of 2024, Pablo unveiled its debut work for P&O Cruises - an account that it won just a few months earlier. The campaign included the new brand platform 'Holiday Like Never Before', that has gone on to inform its subsequent work.
The agency's appointment was made by Emma Mahoney, who has worked at P&O Cruises for the past decade, having previously worked in marketing roles in financial services companies (as well as a stint agency-side).
The success of the new campaign was crucial for P&O Cruises, which had recently added two new ships, Arvia and Iona, to its now seven-strong fleet. The Carnival Corporation-owned company needed to attract new audiences to the cruise experience - in short, its target market was now all holiday-makers rather than those traditional cruise-goers. Mahoney and Pablo together embarked on a voyage to change perceptions of the cruise market.
After launching the brand platform at the beginning of 2024, P&O Cruises most recent Christmas and New Year campaign - a key period for holiday booking - showed the unique experience of visiting the landscape and culture of the Norwegian fjords by ship, enabling travellers to also enjoy the ‘great indoors’ of an onboard live show or fine dining alongside stunning views and onshore activities.
In April, it augmented this with a special build OOH activation [see further below] that used a combination of three large format sites to create an overall panoramic image, replicating the views seen by cruisers onboard a P&O Cruises ship. It was designed to showcase the dramatic vistas of the Norwegian fjords against the contrasting backdrop of the London skyline.
While P&O Cruises has upped its creative ante, its approach has always been rooted in consumer insight.
Creative Salon spoke to Mahoney about the appointment, her strategy, and how she found herself at the helm of the marketing department of the 185-year-old cruise line company.
Creative Salon: First of all, how did you get into marketing? Was it always the plan?
Emma Mahoney: Growing up in the 1980s, I was captivated by advertising – campaigns for Monster Munch [see below], Kia-Ora, Milky Way - they fired my imagination.
I was a prolific storyteller as a child and naturally persuasive, always interested in what makes people tick.
That led me to study advertising and PR at Bournemouth, and my first job was with Zurich Financial Services in insights. From there I worked across CRM, advertising and brand, which gave me a brilliant grounding.
You’ve worked agency-side too?
Yes, midway through my career. It was invaluable experience, but I prefer client-side - I like having the control to make decisions rather than just propose them.
Are you a creative marketer at heart?
I am, but creativity only works when it’s rooted in human insight. Understanding those emotional triggers is what makes creativity powerful.
What brought you to P&O Cruises?
After 15 years in financial services I wanted a complete change. Selling insurance is low-engagement; selling holidays is joy. The chance to deliver “holiday happiness” was irresistible, and I’ve been here nearly 10 years.
What does the brand stand for – and how has it evolved?
Our ethos is unforgettable holiday happiness. With the launch of Arvia and Iona our capacity has increased by 42 per cent. That’s shifted us from being cruise market leader to challenger in the wider holiday sector. Our ambition is to make cruising a natural option in the holiday decision process.
The audience has changed too, hasn’t it?
Yes. Cruises are now hugely popular with families - they’re perfect for multi-generational holidays. Average ages have dropped into the 30s and 40s, but we still run adult-only ships for those who prefer them.
You hired Pablo in 2022. What was the brief?
It was simple: punch a cruise-shaped hole in the UK package holiday market and inspire Britain to cruise. Pablo had just been named Independent Agency of the Year and had proven success in changing perceptions with brands like DFS. Their winning idea was 'Holiday Like Never Before'.
So you’re competing with the holiday market at large, not just cruise providers?
Exactly. The cruise market alone isn’t big enough. People default to package holidays, often because of misconceptions about cruising.
Out-of-home seems important to your media schedule. Why is that?
Very. It allows us to spark wanderlust in the moment - for example, interrupting rainy commutes with the prospect of a poolside escape. We combine it with digital retargeting to follow up with tailored content. It’s powerful, emotive, and creates real stand-out.
What advice would you give other marketers about working with agencies?
Get the foundations right: a clear statement of work, good planning, and honest chemistry sessions. Be disciplined with briefs to avoid scope creep. And stay open-minded - you only find great creative work when you push beyond your comfort zone.
What makes 'Holiday Like Never Before' so effective?
The “travel wisdoms” - irrefutable truths about cruising. For example, the best view of the fjords is from within the fjords. They’re unique to cruising and prompt genuine reappraisal.
What advice would you give to someone starting a career in marketing?
Develop an obsession with understanding people. Tools and channels change, but insight into what makes people tick never dates. Stay committed to lifelong learning - when I started, social media didn’t exist, and more innovations will keep coming.
And finally - your favourite cruise destination?
The Caribbean. Why go to one beach when you can visit eight? Going to bed in St Lucia and waking up in Barbados is just magical.