Center Parcs CMO's Philosophy For Success

In 2021, she chaired a conglomerate of businesses and organisations to develop the post Covid-19 lockdowns ‘Let’s do London’ campaign, which became the biggest domestic tourism push the capital had ever seen.

She developed her focus while studying philosophy at the University of Durham and fine-tuned her communication skills on the university’s debating society. While Holt initially considered becoming a barrister - “I’m quite good at arguing”, she says - when Saatchi & Saatchi turned up at the University during her final year, she was intrigued.

"I'd never ever thought about marketing or advertising. I didn't even know what those jobs were when I was younger." Holt explains.

"There was lots of things like management consultancy, banking, accounting... I didn't want to do any of those things so I thought ‘I'm going to go off and work in adland,’" she continues.

She started off at Ogilvy and then St Luke's, before moving brand-side.

'This is just the beginning'

Holt explains that Center Parcs appealed to her because of her colleagues and its visiting numbers - adding that she was excited about the challenges ahead and the opportunities to make a real difference.

“What I hadn’t realised until I was approached for the role was how, because Center Parcs had always been full, they hadn’t done a lot to tell their unique brand story — and that they had a lot to do in terms of personalisation with their digital journey and customer experience,” Holt adds.

The latest campaign is a ten-year endeavour shaped around real brand transformation. " What you’re seeing now is the very first work, but there will be epic work that comes out of this partnership. It’s going to be one of the most famous partnerships in our industry, and this is just the beginning," Holt says.

She adds that there will be a lot of focus on localised messaging ahead of a new Center Parcs village opening in Scotland. Much of this will be through out-of-home activity focusing on how the business is contributing in local areas.

This narrative – positioning Center Parcs as a space for connection and high‑quality leisure with the people who matter – is articulated through the bubbles featured in the campaign. Those conceptualise the idea that Center Parcs is an oasis in which families can spend time close to the people that they love the most

This is also being amplified through earned influencer partnerships on TikTok and YouTube.