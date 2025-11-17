Why Kellanova's Jenn Carkner put Cornelius at the heart of breakfast

Re-engineering breakfast

Today, Carkner oversees a category undergoing structural change. Consumers expect more functionally, seek affordable options from own-brand, shop more promiscuously - and snack more often. Her response is holistic rather than piecemeal: evolving the supply chain, sharpening communications, and modernising the product portfolio.

The cultural truth underpinning the work is disarmingly human: mornings are personal.

Modern breakfast isn’t about perfect family scenes; it’s fragmented, individual, improvised. Recognising this, 'See You in the Morning' isn’t nostalgia - it’s acknowledgement that Kellogg's brands are almost familial and that the brand sees you, however your morning needs to begin. “Everyone needs ‘you-do-you’ time in the morning,” she says. “That’s the emotional anchor.”

This strategic reframe opens doors: from innovations for older “active agers” to playful moments for families, to experimentation in cereal snacking and cross-category collaborations.

“Our approach is holistic,” she says. “We’re evolving how we make food, how we communicate, and how we show up culturally. And we’re doing it with a real commercial lens.”

From this insight flows a matrix of priorities - reformulated recipes, stronger in-store presence, greater value in a cost-squeezed economy - and a sharper understanding of audience: families who need reassurance; older, active consumers who want to live longer and better; and younger consumers whose definition of breakfast increasingly stretches into snacking. Meanwhile, snacking itself is becoming central to cereal’s future.

“There’s a huge appetite for cereal as a snack,” she notes. Collaborations across categories, she hints, may soon follow.

Backing the bird

‘Cornelius’ started with a strategic realisation: the Kellogg masterbrand was vastly underleveraged and, at the same time, Kellanova could not support all 17 of its cereal brands meaningfully. It needed a centre of gravity.

The team made the decision to concentrate on ‘Cornelius,’ the iconic, previously two-dimensional, rooster from the Corn Flakes box. This was despite the fact that most people didn’t even know his name, Carkner admits.

But once creatives met him - literally, in costume during briefing - he swiftly took on a role big enough to carry the platform. His transformation from cardboard silhouette to charismatic 3D protagonist was swift.

Rather than leaning on AI, the work had a crafted, cinematic confidence that cut through. Cornelius now appears across social, in-store and PR, including a towering weathervane at the Wrexham factory - a symbol of renewed direction.

Similarly, the campaign’s standout “OG” out-of-home execution, born from the cropped Kellogg logo, signalled new confidence and coherence. “It felt bold. Brave. Our creative partners came to us proactively with it - they had skin in the game,” she says.