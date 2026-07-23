Alissa Hansen: Beyond The Production Line

Alissa Hansen has always been interested in what happens between the idea and the audience. That instinct has shaped her nearly two decades at Omnicom. A career that has taken her from the improvisational early days of digital production to building studios, developing technology platforms, and now leading Omnicom Production’s North American operation.

Hansen began her career as a producer. At Omnicom-owned Critical Mass, she built and scaled studio capabilities in the digital era (building its first live-action studio) before becoming its first chief production officer. Later, she moved into a chief product officer role at Omnicom, where she helped shape the technology and systems behind content at scale. And it is that combination – a production background grounded in making things happen, alongside an understanding of technology and product development - that brought her to her current role.

Omnicom Production was launched as a global practice area in June 2024, led by global CEO Sergio Lopez, as clients faced a rapidly changing demand for content across platforms and channels. Hansen was appointed CEO of North America, with Mariusz Urbanczyk, formerly Publicis Groupe’s global chief client officer for production, named CEO of UK and EMEA.

“Sergio understood that I had both a traditional production background rooted in the digital era and this newer technology-product perspective,” Hansen says. “Combined with my long tenure at Omnicom, it felt like a natural progression into Omnicom Production, because I wanted to influence this whole new way of working on a much larger canvas.”

A producer at heart

Ask Hansen to describe herself and she doesn't reach for the language of leadership or innovation. “I’m a producer at heart, that’s my background,” she says. It's a simple answer, but it explains much of what has followed. Production has been the thread running through her career, from the early days of digital to leading Omnicom Production in North America.

And it's a revealing description. Even as production today is being reshaped by automation, AI, and the demand for more content, Hansen’s thinking remains rooted in craft: an understanding of what needs to happen to make an idea work. Her career began in a very different landscape, when teams were often building ambitious work with limited resources. “I spent all those years really building a studio and scaling a studio in the digital space,” she says. “Growing up in the early 2000s, we had shoe-string budgets, and I remember the piggyback shoots with the large agency of records, but we had large-scale ambition.”

Those constraints became a kind of training ground. “That kind of environment required me to learn how to stretch and be very spontaneous in how we brought ideas together. We worked with in-house studios before we called them in-house studios, worked with near-shore teams before we called them near-shore teams — it was just part of being in that early digital era and always inventing.”

That instinct of finding new ways around old limitations stayed with her as the demands on brands began to change. A few years before the pandemic, Hansen noticed clients were asking for something very different. Not just campaigns, but many more versions of content designed to work across increasingly personalised media environments. “We started getting really challenging briefs around how to create more versions,” she explains.

The problem was not creative ambition. It was the practical reality of scale. “There simply aren’t enough human hours to sustain that level of output without burning out teams or overextending budgets.” The answer was not simply to make production faster — it was to rethink how content was created, organised, and delivered. That thinking led to ArtBot, Omnicom Production’s intelligent content automation product , and to Hansen’s broader focus on how technology can support creativity rather than replace it.

For years, production had often been treated as the final step in advertising. The part that happened after the idea had already been decided. When asked whether production had historically been the “dirty cousin” of advertising, Hansen laughs. “I’m laughing at your ‘dirty cousin’ comment because it’s true,” she says. “I remember pitches where production would appear at the very end under a slide saying ‘here’s how we get it done,’ and we’d be lucky if there were five minutes left because the creative team (God love them) had taken up 40 minutes of a 30-minute presentation.”

The distinction, she says, is that production is not just about getting things made. “Production was often viewed as a logistics function, and producers are — and still are — deeply tactical. Producers are wired to solve problems.”

She believes clients today are asking for something broader. “What’s changing now is that clients aren’t just asking for production anymore but instead they’re asking for content. Production is evolving into content experiences.”