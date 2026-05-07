The road to reinvention

Creative Salon: Allyson, you work in one of the fastest-evolving industries. What’s the state of the industry today, and how is that shaping Nissan’s marketing?

Allyson Witherspoon: Yeah, I would say the industry is in the middle of complete transformation-almost end to end. Product life cycles are happening much faster to address more current consumer needs, whether that’s powertrains, hybrids versus EVs, or shifts between larger and smaller vehicles depending on the market.

The industry needs to be much more nimble to respond to consumers. We also need to meet consumers where they are, connecting with them on their terms with the information they’re looking for, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Automotive is unique because it’s a highly considered purchase, but like all marketers, we’re navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape. That forces us to rethink how we operate-how we deliver personalised content at scale, and how we do it efficiently.

How has this transformation changed how you work with agencies? When do you push for innovation vs. efficiency?

AW: It always starts with core brand truths. You’ve to be clear about who you are. Transformation is more about how you deliver that.

Efficiency is the outcome. Not the starting point.

The biggest shift in how we work with agencies is bringing them into the business problems we’re trying to solve, not just the outputs. It’s about making sure they understand our business objectives and then working together on how marketing and creativity can address those. That’s probably been the biggest shift over the last six years. COVID was a catalyst, as it forced all of us to adapt quickly to changing consumer behaviour, consumption of goods and services, and the outcomes from that. It accelerated agility and nimbleness, and that pace hasn’t slowed down since.

Sergio, how does that show up in your partnership with Nissan? How do you make it strategic rather than transactional?

Sergio Lopez: When Allyson and I started working together, we had to rebuild things from the ground up. It’s not just about efficiency for efficiency’s sake - it’s about transformation over time.

For example, we recently launched geo-targeted content, moving from 10 images to 3,000. But that’s not just scale. It’s about delivering more relevant, more culturally connected content to consumers. That kind of shift doesn’t come from simply adopting a toolkit; it comes from rethinking how we work together. Having a close partnership with a client like Nissan is critical. They’re ambitious, and solving their challenges pushes us to innovate as well. The automotive category is complex and constantly evolving, which means we need to stay agile. That’s why the partnership matters as it allows us to keep moving forward together.

Tell us what helps Nissan stay ahead creatively?

AW: We’re always looking at innovation - whether that’s in consumer engagement, platforms, or media. We try to take a first-mover approach, or at least be in a position to test and learn early. But the key is that it has to start with a consumer need. That’s the checkpoint. Even if something doesn’t scale right away, we’re always learning from it.

With ARIYA, for example, we explored immersive VR experiences. We learned that consumers responded positively, but the friction of using headsets was a barrier. That insight was incredibly valuable and helped us rethink how to deliver immersive experiences in a way that’s more accessible. For us, it’s about testing, learning, and staying ahead of technology. All the while making sure we’re not forcing innovation into a rigid framework. It has to serve the consumer first.

So ARIYA - Is it true that the name came from you, Allyson, and that it’s connected to your niece?

Allyson Witherspoon: Yes, that’s correct. I was working in a global role in Japan at the time and was part of the naming committee. We were brainstorming different names and concepts for the car, which was described as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Very powerful, but with a sleek, elegant design.

We were struggling a bit to find the right name. I think I was the only English speaker in the room at the time, or one of only a few, and we were going through ideas with our agency partners and teams around the world. At one point, we were riffing on a name, and I texted my brother to ask what the name “Ariya” meant. He told me it stood for “lioness,” a female lion. That felt meaningful. So I shared the name in the discussion, and it went up on the board alongside about 20 other options.

What’s interesting is that it was a very democratic process - names moved up and down the list over time. And eventually, “ARIYA” was the name that was selected and approved by the CEO.

During the Omnicom consolidation, how did you maintain alignment and momentum in the partnership. Were there any unexpected lessons along the way?

AW: The key was transparency. From the outset, we discussed what this could mean for us and what opportunities it might unlock. There was also a regulatory period, so throughout that time it was about ongoing dialogue and understanding the implications for our partnership and what it could enable.

Once finalised, we were able to get more hands-on, particularly around areas like data integration, which can really power what we do in terms of targeting and creative personalisation. I had already raised my hand early on as I wanted us to be part of that from the beginning. Overall, it’s been seamless from our perspective. There’s been a lot happening behind the scenes, but we haven’t felt disruption.

SL: We spent six months planning to make sure there was no disruption. That was a priority, especially for a complex client like Nissan. In many ways, it actually strengthened capabilities. It increased the scale of some of our teams, particularly in areas like R&D, and allowed us to invest more in key partnerships. It also improved access, as in access to partners, to development, and to building new solutions (which is helping accelerate what we can do).

We were very deliberate about protecting this partnership. Nissan was one of the clients we mapped carefully to ensure continuity, while also using what we learned to inform the rest of the organisation.

Is there a “secret sauce” to your partnership?

AW: Honesty and trust. Those are the foundations. Honesty doesn’t mean being brutal, but means being clear about challenges. That allows us to solve problems together more naturally.

It’s not about handing over a brief and waiting for output. It’s about solving business challenges together.

SL: I see Allyson’s business as my business. We spend time solving business problems, not relationship problems. When challenges come up, we address them directly. That trust makes everything work. Culture also plays a big role-Allyson invests heavily in that, and it shows in the results.

How do you both approach creative risk?

AW: I’m very supportive of creative risk, and that comes in part from my agency background. I know what helps teams create great work, and what gets in the way. But you can’t always swing for the home run. Sometimes you need the base hit. It’s about balance and timing.

There’s also a lot happening in marketing right now, and you can create change fatigue. So it’s important to think about cadence: when to push, and when to hold back. We’re in it together. It’s about having the trust to push each other — when to go further, and when something isn’t quite right yet. And sometimes an idea is right, just not right now. That’s when we “put it in the freezer” and come back to it later.

SL: Creative risk isn’t always big and flashy. There’s often an expectation that risk means a dramatic move, but with an established brand, even small changes can be very significant.

What we focus on is progression, so incremental steps that build toward something bigger over time, while staying true to the core of the brand. It’s not about taking reckless risks. It’s about evolving in a way that adds up, both in what we do and how we do it.

How do you define a great idea?

AW: For me, it’s about impact. But impact can mean different things depending on the context. It could be brand-level impact, or something much more direct and performance-driven.