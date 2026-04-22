British Heart Foundation — Turning Creativity into a Lifesaving Force

The campaign followed 2024’s ‘Til I Died’ work which focused on highlighting the tales of young England and Scotland footballers who had succumbed to heart disease, running during the FIFA European Championships.

“There is a perception gap about this being the world's biggest killer versus some of those other causes, so we knew we had to close that gap,” underlines Claire Hollands, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi. “One of the things that was very successful in the ‘Til I Died’ campaign was that it hit home the fact that this can happen to anybody at any age, and that's a really important part of the message.”

To follow that and celebrate the 65 th anniversary, the team were keen to visually underline the research work by the charity as well as the burden of the disease carried by survivors.

Sadler is adamant that the campaigns produced by BHF are “engaging” and “compelling” as she recognises how “dry” the topic can be without a strong creative edge. Ideas that cut through are hugely important to her and are what Saatchi & Saatchi has been delivering.

“We always plan and deliver our campaigns in an integrated way. We think about how an idea will work across paid, owned, and earned, which is fundamental and critical to the way that we go to market. And you can see that both in terms of the paid advertising, which is out there, but also how that has driven shared content and earned content as well as PR coverage,” she continues.

The campaign features survivors sharing their experiences without a script. The red benches they all sit on became the ‘visual glue’ where these stories would be told and brought to life.

“It's a brilliant human storytelling device, which allows us to tell not just the stories of patients, but we've also got content with our researchers talking about their work or in conversation with the patient. So, there's some real flexibility and longevity there in terms of it being a very useful creative vehicle to tell lots of different types of stories,” says Sadler.

Hollands adds that the benches are a twist on traditional memorial benches, with the traditional plaques which often read ‘In Loving Memory’ instead dedicated to people who are still alive, thanks to the lifesaving research the BHF funds.

To source the stories represented by each bench, Saatchi & Saatchi collaborated with Raw Research and BHF’s Heart Stories team to identify survivors. With local councils approached and permission secured, each bench was then placed near their communities in everyday settings such as town centres and parks to share their specific story.

“These are real people having genuine conversations that they hadn't probably had until they sat on that bench and really told their loved ones what they thought. It’s a very special thing to be part of and I know our team are exceptionally proud of the work that's been created,” says Hollands.