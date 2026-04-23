Creative Partnerships
MG Motor & Mediaplus: The Making of a Modern Brand
Growth, disruption and new consumer expectations are reshaping automotive marketing. Marketer Stuart Walker and Mediaplus' Celine Saturnino talk about their shared ambition driving MG forward
23 April 2026
For MG Motor, the relationship with media agency Mediaplus has become central to how the brand is navigating its next phase of growth. It's European marketing chief and the agency's CEO discuss just that.
There’s a moment early on in the interview when MG Motor's UK and Europe marketing director Stuart Walker reaches for an analogy — cutting a business “like a stick of rock.” It speaks to something deeper than nostalgia: a belief in clarity, consistency, and shared understanding as the cornerstones of a brand that lasts.
Walker has spent nearly three decades navigating automotive marketing and brand leadership, shaping strategy and growth across some of the industry’s most recognisable names. His career began in premium automotive sales and marketing, rising through the BMW Group where he worked across its stable of brands including MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW itself. “Everyone could repeat what the brand stood for,” he recalls of his BMW days. “That’s stuck with me through Rolls-Royce, MINI, and across other roles.” Those early years cemented a conviction that brand clarity isn’t just a tagline, but an operational imperative.
Walker’s journey also took him into the retail side of automotive, including senior leadership at Renault Retail Group as UK managing director. These stints broadened his perspective beyond premium marques, exposing him to consumer behaviour across diverse segments and the intricacies of multi-channel sales. Across these chapters, Walker says he has carried a consistent ethos: know your brand, understand your audience, and align the organisation behind that clarity.
Now at MG Motor UK, he's navigating a brand in rapid expansion, balancing product growth, multiple drivetrains, and evolving consumer expectations. “We’ve grown fast with lots of products, launches, drive trains. Brand planning can’t fall behind,” he says. Aligning the internal organisation was the first priority. A process that took about a year to embed a consistent architecture designed to endure for five to ten years. “Media execution is part of that - the visual identity has to work in every channel, Meta, tactical, everything. That’s where the agency was invaluable.”
Celine Saturnino, CEO of Mediaplus UK, points to the operational shift behind that work. “And Stuart drove the operating model change. Annual planning, effectiveness, integration across ecosystems - that clarity helps structure our team and ensures we have the right talent on strategy and execution.”
Lessons from the fast lane
But the real test of that structure comes in the shape of a market that hasn’t stopped accelerating.
The car market is more crowded, the choices more complex, and every impression is measured and scrutinised. Short-term sales metrics jostle with long-term brand investment — a balancing act Walker has learned to navigate. “It’s about earning permission,” he says. “You use short-term results to justify long-term brand building.”
MG’s complexity isn’t just internal. Consumers now face decisions that didn’t exist a decade ago: electric versus hybrid, range anxiety, tax incentives. For Saturnino, the challenge is translating that complexity into action. “With MG, we’ve been mapping audience behaviours, understanding how they evolve, and figuring out what they actually need,” she says. Those insights feed into everything including proposition, campaigns, and media strategy — before a single ad goes live.
Beyond the dashboard
Car ownership is no longer purely transactional. It’s entwined with cities, infrastructure, policy, and personal anxieties. “We’re immersed in it every day, but most consumers don’t know the difference between electric and hybrid, or what range anxiety actually means,” Saturnino explains. “A lot of our work is education: helping them make informed decisions and guiding choice architecture.”
Walker frames the challenge with equal pragmatism. The key is understanding real needs and avoiding assumptions. “There’s a lot of complexity and you can spend time myth-busting in marketing, but it still comes down to whether the brand is desirable and whether the product meets real life needs. The key is understanding what people actually need and not what we assume they need.”
The agency’s role goes beyond execution. “It’s about structure and having a range of specialists who can support the requirement to work on long term brand positioning and strategy as well as short term sales drivers,” Saturnino says. Mediaplus deploys teams holistically, blending strategy and activation, short-term campaigns and long-term planning. Workshops with platform partners and the agency’s AI lab allow MG to explore opportunities quickly, bridging immediate activation with enduring strategy.
Walker highlights the cultural benefit of this approach. “It’s energising. Teams step out of day-to-day work, see behavioural science in action, get excited. Being challenged keeps you honest. As long as you keep the long-term parameters in mind, experimentation strengthens the work.”
Trust beats noise
Meanwhile, even as the market grows noisier, traditional channels retain value. "I still really like TV. Especially in automotive, it’s important. For MG, in growth mode in the UK and Europe, it drives awareness and consideration. In markets where we’re less known, it’s even more critical," explains Walker. Social and automotive third-party websites provide independent verification, ensuring the brand reaches consumers across multiple touchpoints. “It needs to be paired with other channels. Social and automotive third-party websites are crucial — consumers want independent information. Appearing there is really important,” he adds.
Underlying this is a culture of trust and transparency between the brand and its agency. Walker stresses the fun in collaboration. “Agency relationships should be the best part of a marketing role. There’s tangible output — you see the work in the world. There’s mutual challenge, but it’s constructive.” Saturnino echoes the sentiment: “Honest conversations. Always knowing where you stand. The ability to cut through quickly without wasting time.”
The client-agency playbook
It’s a relationship that has already been tested. Last year, Mediaplus was reappointed by MG Motor following a competitive pitch — a moment that underlined both the strength of the work and the alignment between the two teams.
The automotive landscape is increasingly competitive. New entrants like BYD, alongside established rivals, make differentiation more critical than ever. Walker identifies MG’s advantage as the fusion of heritage and innovation. “MG combines British heritage with new technology and innovation. We launched seven cars last year and we’re expanding into new segments and reaching new audiences. That combination of heritage and innovation puts us in a unique position.”
Last year’s launch of the MG4 illustrates this approach in action. The model represents MG’s move into urban-focused electric vehicles, a segment that demands both consumer education and consistent brand messaging. It reflects the rapid growth and increasing complexity MG and its media agency partner are having to navigate across Europe, while maintaining a coherent brand identity. That pattern plays out across the wider MG story.
"MG combines British heritage with new technology and innovation. We launched seven cars last year. And we’re expanding into new segments and reaching new audiences. That combination of heritage and innovation puts us in a unique position."
Stuart Walker, marketing director UK & Europe, MG Motor
Saturnino sees the same story at scale. “MG is a strong success story with rapid growth, expanding distribution and leadership in several markets. That balance of legacy and modern technology is distinctive in a crowded category.”
Technology, and specifically AI, is another frontier. Walker says he relies on Mediaplus to separate hype from real opportunity. “There’s clear benefit in analysis and business processes. Creatively, we’re still exploring. AI requires strategy. The agency helps us understand both the opportunity and the guard rails.”
Saturnino adds that AI optimisation is already standard practice in media campaigns, while broader adoption requires education and structured experimentation. “Beyond that, we support brands on creative use, compliance and corporate adoption. Sessions on creativity and psychological safety help organisations adopt AI without fear or displacement. Education and structured exploration are key.”
MG has grown quickly, but the focus is now on building something that can hold its shape over time. Campaigns, platform tests and strategic shifts sit within a clearer operating structure. Short-term activation and long-term brand building, agency and client — brought together in one system designed to perform under pressure.
For Walker, the principle is straightforward: “Know what you want to achieve, operate in the short term, but keep your eye on the horizon.” It’s a view of marketing that balances delivery with discipline, and one that reflects how MG is being run across the UK and Europe.