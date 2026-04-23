MG Motor & Mediaplus: The Making of a Modern Brand

For MG Motor, the relationship with media agency Mediaplus has become central to how the brand is navigating its next phase of growth. It's European marketing chief and the agency's CEO discuss just that.

There’s a moment early on in the interview when MG Motor's UK and Europe marketing director Stuart Walker reaches for an analogy — cutting a business “like a stick of rock.” It speaks to something deeper than nostalgia: a belief in clarity, consistency, and shared understanding as the cornerstones of a brand that lasts.

Walker has spent nearly three decades navigating automotive marketing and brand leadership, shaping strategy and growth across some of the industry’s most recognisable names. His career began in premium automotive sales and marketing, rising through the BMW Group where he worked across its stable of brands including MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW itself. “Everyone could repeat what the brand stood for,” he recalls of his BMW days. “That’s stuck with me through Rolls-Royce, MINI, and across other roles.” Those early years cemented a conviction that brand clarity isn’t just a tagline, but an operational imperative.

Walker’s journey also took him into the retail side of automotive, including senior leadership at Renault Retail Group as UK managing director. These stints broadened his perspective beyond premium marques, exposing him to consumer behaviour across diverse segments and the intricacies of multi-channel sales. Across these chapters, Walker says he has carried a consistent ethos: know your brand, understand your audience, and align the organisation behind that clarity.

Now at MG Motor UK, he's navigating a brand in rapid expansion, balancing product growth, multiple drivetrains, and evolving consumer expectations. “We’ve grown fast with lots of products, launches, drive trains. Brand planning can’t fall behind,” he says. Aligning the internal organisation was the first priority. A process that took about a year to embed a consistent architecture designed to endure for five to ten years. “Media execution is part of that - the visual identity has to work in every channel, Meta, tactical, everything. That’s where the agency was invaluable.”

Celine Saturnino, CEO of Mediaplus UK, points to the operational shift behind that work. “And Stuart drove the operating model change. Annual planning, effectiveness, integration across ecosystems - that clarity helps structure our team and ensures we have the right talent on strategy and execution.”

Lessons from the fast lane

But the real test of that structure comes in the shape of a market that hasn’t stopped accelerating.

The car market is more crowded, the choices more complex, and every impression is measured and scrutinised. Short-term sales metrics jostle with long-term brand investment — a balancing act Walker has learned to navigate. “It’s about earning permission,” he says. “You use short-term results to justify long-term brand building.”

MG’s complexity isn’t just internal. Consumers now face decisions that didn’t exist a decade ago: electric versus hybrid, range anxiety, tax incentives. For Saturnino, the challenge is translating that complexity into action. “With MG, we’ve been mapping audience behaviours, understanding how they evolve, and figuring out what they actually need,” she says. Those insights feed into everything including proposition, campaigns, and media strategy — before a single ad goes live.