Toyota's New All-Electric Makes A Splash
The 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, developed by T&P, evokes a modern fairytale for the ultimate fish-out-of-water story
12 March 2026
Toyota, in collaboration with T&P, have launched a pan-European 360-degree campaign for the all-electric Toyota C-HR+. Starting in March 2026, this campaign introduces the Toyota C-HR+ as the "jewel in the crown" of Toyota's new all-electric SUV lineup, highlighting the confidence and style associated with driving a Toyota Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).
The campaign will be seen across television, digital, social, out-of-home, cinema and CRM. Its story focuses on an enchanted mermaid, tempted out of the water by the beautiful all-electric Toyota C-HR+, she takes to the streets to explore a new world in style.
The 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, developed by T&P, provides an integrated brand experience. It is a visually engaging journey that showcases the Toyota C-HR+'s design and electric capabilities through an artistic lens. The mermaid protagonist represents the vehicle's blend of natural elegance and technology, accompanied by Smoke City's 'Underwater Love' as the atmospheric soundtrack. This pan-European campaign aims to redefine urban exploration and enhance the perception of BEV driving, with a robust UK launch across TV, Social, OOH, CRM, a bespoke OOH tunnel wrap experience and Cinema.
Toyota’s approach for the Toyota C-HR+ launch campaign addresses the need to differentiate its BEV offerings in a growing market. Research indicated consumer interest in vehicles that combine advanced technology with a distinct sense of style, confidence, and an engaging driving experience. The creative idea uses the mermaid as a metaphor to combine cinematic visuals with emotional appeal, reinforcing the Toyota C-HR+'s position as a symbol of modernity and electric confidence across all platforms.
"The Toyota C-HR+ represents an important step forward in our electrification strategy, embodying both our dedication to distinctive design and customer choice" states Olga Sondar, Head of Marketing, Toyota Motor Europe (TME). "This campaign captures the essence of the Toyota C-HR+: its elegant form, silent power, and the joy and confidence it instills in drivers. Through the 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, we aim to connect with consumers across Europe and highlight the Toyota C-HR+'s position as an electric urban companion."
Tom Sillars & Carl Storey, Associate Creative Directors, add, “With car-buyers wanting to dip their toes into the daunting world of electric, we cast the net for the ultimate fish-out-of-water story. When we landed on a mermaid exploring the city in the Toyota C-HR+, we instantly recognised the beauty and power of this modern fairytale.”
Toyota has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation, consistently developing technology and design. The launch of the all-electric Toyota C-HR+ further strengthens Toyota's presence in electric mobility, reinforcing its commitment to a multi-pathway powertrain strategy without compromising on style, performance, or driver satisfaction. This campaign highlights Toyota’s advanced BEV capabilities and to developing practical, technology-driven personal mobility. The campaign contributes to driving brand engagement and raising excitement around the Toyota C-HR+, supporting Toyota's journey towards an all-electric future.
The 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' pan-European campaign for the Toyota C-HR+ launches in March 2026.
CREDITS
Client: Toyota Motor Europe
Head of Brand Strategy & Marketing Events: Olga Sondar
Senior Campaign Lead: Sibel Atila
General Manager, Toyota (GB): Emma Lane
Agency: T&P
Global ECD: Andre Moreira
Associate Creative Directors: Tom Sillars & Carl Storey
Stills & Social Creatives: Phill Fields, Omar Fawahl & Lee Manton
CSO: Neil Goodlad
Strategy Director: Matt Linstead
Global Client Lead: Kate Mottram
Global Senior Account Director: Joe Dawson
UK Client Lead: Susan Kalamchi
UK Account Director: Phillip Lloyd
Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp
Head of Integrated Production: Anna Green
Agency Producers: Lucía Peláez & Bartek Morski
Production Company: Papaya Films
Director: Martin Werner
Executive Producer: Marta Spychalska
Production Manager: Ola Wyszyńska
Director of Photography: Ottar Gudnason
Editors: Sam Gunn / Thomas Hill
Offline Producer Ella Sedgwick
Post Production VFX & color: BaconX
VFX Supervisor / Creative Director: Jonas Drehn
EP: Lars Wagner & Crystal Campbell
Head of Production: Rikke Gjerløv Hansen
VFX Producer: Morten Stahlhut & Daniella Strand
Production Coordinator: Charly K Martensson
Colorist: Sam Gilling
Concept / research: Teo Cardel
CG-Lead: Thomas Haas-Christensen
Lead Compositor: Oliver Buus
Compositors: Mikkel Hansen, Thomas Banner, Dan Dirckinck-Holmfeld, Sammy Larsen, Simon Engström
Conform: Søren Gorm Knudsen
Outsource company / partners: Roto Art
Audio Post Production: Sine Audio Post Production
Head of Production: Beth Tomblin
Sound Engineers: Phil Bolland
Music Supervision: Wake The Town
Composer: Smoke City
Music Supervisors: Arnold Hattingh