Toyota's New All-Electric Makes A Splash

Toyota’s approach for the Toyota C-HR+ launch campaign addresses the need to differentiate its BEV offerings in a growing market. Research indicated consumer interest in vehicles that combine advanced technology with a distinct sense of style, confidence, and an engaging driving experience. The creative idea uses the mermaid as a metaphor to combine cinematic visuals with emotional appeal, reinforcing the Toyota C-HR+'s position as a symbol of modernity and electric confidence across all platforms.

"The Toyota C-HR+ represents an important step forward in our electrification strategy, embodying both our dedication to distinctive design and customer choice" states Olga Sondar, Head of Marketing, Toyota Motor Europe (TME). "This campaign captures the essence of the Toyota C-HR+: its elegant form, silent power, and the joy and confidence it instills in drivers. Through the 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, we aim to connect with consumers across Europe and highlight the Toyota C-HR+'s position as an electric urban companion."

Tom Sillars & Carl Storey, Associate Creative Directors, add, “With car-buyers wanting to dip their toes into the daunting world of electric, we cast the net for the ultimate fish-out-of-water story. When we landed on a mermaid exploring the city in the Toyota C-HR+, we instantly recognised the beauty and power of this modern fairytale.”