Toyota's New All-Electric Makes A Splash

The 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, developed by T&P, evokes a modern fairytale for the ultimate fish-out-of-water story

12 March 2026

Toyota, in collaboration with T&P, have launched a pan-European 360-degree campaign for the all-electric Toyota C-HR+. Starting in March 2026, this campaign introduces the Toyota C-HR+ as the "jewel in the crown" of Toyota's new all-electric SUV lineup, highlighting the confidence and style associated with driving a Toyota Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

The campaign will be seen across television, digital, social, out-of-home, cinema and CRM. Its story focuses on an enchanted mermaid, tempted out of the water by the beautiful all-electric Toyota C-HR+, she takes to the streets to explore a new world in style.

The 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, developed by T&P, provides an integrated brand experience. It is a visually engaging journey that showcases the Toyota C-HR+'s design and electric capabilities through an artistic lens. The mermaid protagonist represents the vehicle's blend of natural elegance and technology, accompanied by Smoke City's 'Underwater Love' as the atmospheric soundtrack. This pan-European campaign aims to redefine urban exploration and enhance the perception of BEV driving, with a robust UK launch across TV, Social, OOH, CRM, a bespoke OOH tunnel wrap experience and Cinema.

Toyota’s approach for the Toyota C-HR+ launch campaign addresses the need to differentiate its BEV offerings in a growing market. Research indicated consumer interest in vehicles that combine advanced technology with a distinct sense of style, confidence, and an engaging driving experience. The creative idea uses the mermaid as a metaphor to combine cinematic visuals with emotional appeal, reinforcing the Toyota C-HR+'s position as a symbol of modernity and electric confidence across all platforms.

"The Toyota C-HR+ represents an important step forward in our electrification strategy, embodying both our dedication to distinctive design and customer choice" states Olga Sondar, Head of Marketing, Toyota Motor Europe (TME). "This campaign captures the essence of the Toyota C-HR+: its elegant form, silent power, and the joy and confidence it instills in drivers. Through the 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' campaign, we aim to connect with consumers across Europe and highlight the Toyota C-HR+'s position as an electric urban companion."

Tom Sillars & Carl Storey, Associate Creative Directors, add, “With car-buyers wanting to dip their toes into the daunting world of electric, we cast the net for the ultimate fish-out-of-water story. When we landed on a mermaid exploring the city in the Toyota C-HR+, we instantly recognised the beauty and power of this modern fairytale.”

Toyota has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation, consistently developing technology and design. The launch of the all-electric Toyota C-HR+ further strengthens Toyota's presence in electric mobility, reinforcing its commitment to a multi-pathway powertrain strategy without compromising on style, performance, or driver satisfaction. This campaign highlights Toyota’s advanced BEV capabilities and to developing practical, technology-driven personal mobility. The campaign contributes to driving brand engagement and raising excitement around the Toyota C-HR+, supporting Toyota's journey towards an all-electric future.

The 'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' pan-European campaign for the Toyota C-HR+ launches in March 2026.

CREDITS

Client: Toyota Motor Europe

Head of Brand Strategy & Marketing Events: Olga Sondar

Senior Campaign Lead: Sibel Atila

General Manager, Toyota (GB): Emma Lane

Agency: T&P

Global ECD: Andre Moreira

Associate Creative Directors: Tom Sillars & Carl Storey

Stills & Social Creatives: Phill Fields, Omar Fawahl & Lee Manton

CSO: Neil Goodlad

Strategy Director: Matt Linstead

Global Client Lead: Kate Mottram

Global Senior Account Director: Joe Dawson

UK Client Lead: Susan Kalamchi

UK Account Director: Phillip Lloyd

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp

Head of Integrated Production: Anna Green

Agency Producers: Lucía Peláez & Bartek Morski

Production Company: Papaya Films

Director: Martin Werner

Executive Producer: Marta Spychalska

Production Manager: Ola Wyszyńska

Director of Photography: Ottar Gudnason

Editors: Sam Gunn / Thomas Hill

Offline Producer Ella Sedgwick

Post Production VFX & color: BaconX

VFX Supervisor / Creative Director: Jonas Drehn

EP: Lars Wagner & Crystal Campbell

Head of Production: Rikke Gjerløv Hansen

VFX Producer: Morten Stahlhut & Daniella Strand

Production Coordinator: Charly K Martensson

Colorist: Sam Gilling

Concept / research: Teo Cardel

CG-Lead: Thomas Haas-Christensen

Lead Compositor: Oliver Buus

Compositors: Mikkel Hansen, Thomas Banner, Dan Dirckinck-Holmfeld, Sammy Larsen, Simon Engström

Conform: Søren Gorm Knudsen

Outsource company / partners: Roto Art

Audio Post Production: Sine Audio Post Production

Head of Production: Beth Tomblin

Sound Engineers: Phil Bolland

Music Supervision: Wake The Town

Composer: Smoke City

Music Supervisors: Arnold Hattingh

