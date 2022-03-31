A Funny Old World: the ads that made us laugh

Micky Tudor, chief creative officer, The&Partnership

Different people laugh at different things. My wife for example falls into hysterical fits when people accidentally hurt themselves. Me falling off a kitchen stool and taking the skin off my shin…hilarious.

So, deconstructing what makes something funny isn’t that easy. That said, there is one thing that all comedy has in common – SURPRISE! In fact, a lot of very clever bods think that laughing is just the evolutionary step on from screaming. It turns out there’s a connection between shitting ourselves with fright, and wetting ourselves with laughter.

It’s no shock, then, that my favourite all time comedy ad is packed full of surprises. So many that it throws you around and leaves you breathless. It’s Miller Lite’s 90’s classic - Evil Beaver.

Surprise 1: The ad starts off with a stark warning – Not everyone in this ad will have a Miller Time, but you might!

Surprise 2: Suddenly we hear a sweeping soundtrack that echos the visuals of the sweeping prairies of the American Midwest. A family on a horse-drawn wagon point offscreen at some trees.

Surprise 3: We realise that everything is speeded up, silent movie style, as a brilliant subtitle comes up that says — ‘Hey, let’s live in the woods’.

Surprise 4: As the little group happily work together chopping down trees to build their log cabin a furious, filthy looking man with mad eyes dressed in a beaver suit - yes, a beaver suit - watches on. He roars in rage. The subtitle says, “Thieves”. Funny.

Surprise 5: The music then shifts in a heartbeat to the revving of an engine and a high pitch glam rock soundtrack. Our Beaver man leaps into the idyllic scene on a motorbike. Of course he does. Terrorising it. Chaos ensues. The sense of community is smashed – as are our expectations of what an advert should be.

Surprise 6: The “Eeeeeeeeeevil Beaver” lyric repeats again and again (warning, it gets in your head) as our Beaver uses its teeth to destroy everything wooden, from chairs, to the cabin, to a broom used to shoo it away, to an amputee’s wooden leg. Sawdust flies.

Surprise 7: The settlers scatter in panic leaving their Miller Lites for the Evil Beaver to enjoy. Victory for animal costumes, revenge, rock’n’roll and just having a laugh.

And let’s face it, the world needs more laughs right now, so why not try making your next ad comedic? Who knows, you might just surprise yourself.