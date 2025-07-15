Meet The Man Bringing Squid Games And EE Together

Did you find any surprises in the types of audiences who came to the activation? Squid Game is often seen as something with a younger demographic - but of course, Netflix appeals to a wide range of people.

It wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it was really great to see such a broad mix of people coming in. Some were clearly big fans of Squid Game themselves, others were with family members who were into it, and then there were plenty who were just passing through and saw something exciting happening.

We made sure it felt really special. We pulled out all the stops - quite literally turned all the lights on. We had Squid Game guards patrolling outside the store and around the shopping centre, which definitely created that “What’s going on over here?” moment.

We even changed the front of the store - all the light cubes switched from our usual aqua blue to the signature Squid Game pink; the storefront is huge so it created a real visual impact. There was a constant buzz, lots of footfall, and a kind of carnival atmosphere. It really drew people in.

Can you share any indicators of success from the activation?

One of the biggest signs of success was simply seeing the smiles on people’s faces - the energy and excitement in and around the store. As people approached, they were greeted by Squid Game guards who handed out business cards with Netflix branding and QR codes. When customers scanned them, some unlocked prizes which created a real sense of surprise and delight.

Inside the store we had immersive activations, including one based on the famous Squid Game piggy bank. People jumped into a giant version of it, filled with Netflix notes, to search for a single golden ticket within 15 seconds. That moment alone generated a huge amount of engagement and social media went a bit wild off the back of it.

From a numbers perspective, the results were huge. Footfall went up by 155 per cent over that weekend - the busiest three days we’ve ever had at that location. And that’s saying something, because it’s a high-traffic store to begin with.

Beyond the numbers, it was the deeper brand connection that stood out. Customers not only engaged with the Squid Game experience, but also got to explore the broader EE offering from our gaming zones and VR area to home tech, room sets, and our learning spaces. Many visitors said they had no idea the breadth of what we offered.

So yes, the commercial uplift was there, but the real win was how we captured people’s imaginations, created something genuinely entertaining, and strengthened our partnership with Netflix. We were absolutely delighted.

Brand activations are becoming increasingly popular. How do you ensure you maintain creativity while doing them?

Our vision at EE is to be the most personal, customer-focused tech brand on the high street in the UK. In retail, that means showcasing everything we have to offer and doing so in a way that genuinely enhances people’s everyday tech lives. Our in-store guides are trained experts who create tailored tech solutions because tech is part of everyone’s life now, whether it’s in health, finance, education, or entertainment. It’s everywhere, and it’s becoming more complex.

We believe we’re uniquely placed to help people navigate that; with 90 per cent of the UK population living within 20 minutes of one of our stores, we have the reach and the opportunity to connect with people directly. And when we talk about creativity, that’s where the real challenge and opportunity lies: in turning what could be a functional experience into something that sparks curiosity, excitement, and imagination.

That’s why these immersive activations matter. They let us bring that sense of play and surprise to tech. And our partners see that, too - they want to collaborate with us in this space. After Squid Game, for example, we did a big activation around National Mario Day in March. We had Mario and Luigi in stores, go-karting setups, gaming stations, people taking pictures, sharing content on social media. It brought in a huge crowd and created a lot of joy.

During the Squid Game weekend alone, we gave away around 2,500 prizes. We had 45 pieces of editorial coverage and thousands of social posts. So yes, these things work but more than that, they create energy. They give people a reason to visit, explore, and talk about us in ways that are far more meaningful than traditional retail messaging.

Whether it’s through gaming events like Call of Duty, where we offered early access to 100,000 customers, or TV-based experiences like Squid Game, we’re constantly looking for ways to bring something new, relevant, and exciting into people’s lives. That’s where creativity really counts - not just in what you do, but in how you make people feel when they experience it.

How should brands engage with these activations both in-store and on social media? What’s the creative sweet spot for doing both at the same time?

Retail gives us something really powerful: we have physical spaces where we can actually show the experience, and we have people - our in-store teams - who can bring it to life in a really compelling way. That combination is something our partners love. There aren’t many places where you can do both at that level.

When you then add social media into the mix, it’s not just one plus one equals two - it’s more like 10. The in-store experience gets amplified, and the energy from social media brings even more people into the physical space. It becomes a full-circle moment.

Our partners enjoy being part of that journey because they can see and feel their brand come to life in real time through the experience in-store and through the content being shared online. That’s especially true in our studio and experience stores in major city centres, but also in experiences in local stores in smaller towns. We’re continuing to invest in that format and will be opening more this year; it’s clearly resonating with partners who are excited to work with us in these creative environments.

What has EE learned from running in-store brand activations, and what do they say about EE as a brand?

That EE is a cool brand and a brand for everyone. We’re here to help people by bringing tech to life, showing how things work, and enabling them to experience it in ways that are often hard to do elsewhere.

One of the key things we’ve learned is that expectations around retail have changed. Three out of five people now expect their shopping experience to be more than a transaction - they expect it to be an experience. That insight gives us the confidence to continue investing in retail and evolving our stores.

We’ve seen how important it is to shift from being a purely transactional retailer to a much more experiential one. Our people - our guides - are central to that. Their expertise gives us a unique edge on the high street, especially as tech continues to evolve so rapidly.

The beauty of operating in the tech space is that there’s always something new. That constant evolution means we can keep bringing fresh ideas, products, and services to our customers. But we also know that footfall is the lifeblood of retail, and the way to drive that is by staying relevant and creating meaningful connections.

Ultimately, what these activations show is that we’re building lifelong relationships with our customers. We’re not just selling products - we’re creating moments of excitement, learning, and discovery. And that’s what makes EE stand out.

What’s in the pipeline for EE when it comes to brand activations? Do you see influencers playing a bigger role in the future?

Absolutely. Anything that helps spread the word about what we’re doing and what we could be doing next is valuable. There are now so many different ways to market products and services, whether that’s through influencers, social media, in-store experiences, or peer-to-peer recommendations. All of these activation points help bring what we’re doing in retail to life in a unique and powerful way.

We only started this journey two years ago with our new retail strategy - shifting toward becoming a more experiential, customer-focused tech brand, and we’re just getting started. We’re going to keep building on that because when you combine a clear vision with exciting new stores and the constant evolution of technology, there’s a lot of opportunity to do more.

As things continue to develop, customers will keep expecting fresh, meaningful experiences from us - and that’s exactly what we plan to deliver.

Have you found that easy online access has influenced what you can do in-store? With footfall increasing, do you think more people will start shopping in stores rather than online?

I think online shopping is here to stay, the genie’s out of the box. But retail and digital really complement each other; many people research online but still come into stores to buy - that’s becoming more common.

If customers know exactly what they want, they’ll often buy online because it’s convenient, but if they want to learn, ask questions, or get a feel for a product, they come into the store for the experience.

This ties into customer expectations: three out of five want an experience when they shop in-store. Customers are more demanding, which raises the game for retailers. That’s a great thing.

We’re confident because consumers want this experience. So, digital and retail working hand-in-hand is key. I’m very confident retail has a real future as technology keeps evolving.

Within your role, what inspires you the most right now?

What inspires me most is the ability to make a positive difference in people’s everyday lives. Whether it’s gaming or tech, we’re helping people connect.

These devices aren’t just phones anymore; they control many parts of our lives. Personally, I’m a pharmacist by background, so I’ve always been interested in tech’s role in health. The wearables we use now can do hearing tests, provide basic hearing aids, detect falls, and help people live independently at home. Technology is truly transforming daily life.

It can be complicated, but showing and developing it in a way that makes a real difference - that’s what motivates me. For example, last year we worked on online child safety initiatives, which have a clear purpose.

What really excites me is that we can play a meaningful role in people’s lives through tech, and our people are key to this. We recruit passionate experts who bring their interests to the shop floor and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.

That’s why our new stores are performing so well, with double-digit growth. Retail isn’t always like that, but we’re confident and committed to investing in it because it’s working.

On the flip side of the previous question, what’s your biggest challenge in your role right now?

Honestly, I feel like a kid in a sweet shop; I want to do everything immediately! But the biggest challenge is making sure we keep our knowledge up to date and stay ahead because technology evolves so fast.

It’s a constant effort to stay on top of the latest developments and maintain deep expertise, especially since consumer needs are so diverse. It’s a tough challenge, but one we’re actively working on.

What do you think AI can help with in brand activations, especially in-store? Could it help or hinder?

I believe we’re already using AI subconsciously - whether in supply chain systems, planning, or even personalised customer consultations. AI is all around us.

I’m a big believer that AI’s role is to support our people, products, and services, helping bring everything to life more effectively for our customers.

That said, there’s a lot of AI out there and it can be confusing. You have to be thoughtful and clear about what problem you’re trying to solve first. The best AI solutions are those that complement people and products, not the other way around.

Sometimes AI works brilliantly, but if you try to force it into a situation it wasn’t designed for, challenges arise. So my approach is: know your goal first, then apply the right AI to support that. When used thoughtfully, AI can be a real enhancer for brands and brand activations.

What does the future look like for the industry, and is there anything surprising or expected ahead?

Reflecting on the past 10 years - just a decade ago, people used cassette recorders, Walkmans, video players, wired headphones, and more. Now, all of that has evolved and converged into devices we carry on our faces or in our pockets. The next 10 years will likely change even faster and more dramatically than the last decade.

While it’s hard to predict exactly what will happen, one thing is certain: the pace and impact of technological change will be greater than ever. We’re excited and ready to help people connect with this future evolution of tech, enhancing their everyday lives through both our expert people and digital platforms.