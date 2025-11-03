EA’s Battlefield Rallies Fans For Latest Installment Through Its Iconic Theme
The campaign, by Mother LA, promotes the franchise’s first-ever free-to-play offering - Battlefield REDSEC.
03 November 2025
Electronic Arts and Mother Los Angeles are back with a second live-action film campaign, this time for the Battlefield franchise’s first-ever free-to-play offering - Battlefield REDSEC.
On October 10th, Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios launched Battlefield 6™, the ultimate all-out warfare experience. EA and Mother LA partnered to bring Battlefield 6 squads to life in a live-action launch film campaign featuring actor and producer Zac Efron, 6x NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, chart topper Morgan Wallen, and MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett. The game is a record-breaking success for EA, shattering long-standing records for the Battlefield franchise – solidifying Battlefield 6 as one of the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year.
And now, Electronic Arts and Mother LA have partnered again to create a second live-action film to support the October 28th launch of Battlefield REDSEC.
Over its twenty-year history, Battlefield has utilized the same theme song melody from the very beginning. It’s so ingrained in fans' minds that they’ve made their own recreations of it both in and out of the game. This is why the new live-action film features squads of everyday fans worldwide who drop everything the moment they hear the iconic theme, coincidentally in their surroundings, prompting them to jump in and play.
“REDSEC is the ultimate free-to-play combat destination built on Battlefield’s iconic DNA,” said Kyle Peterson, Senior Director - Global Brand for EA on Battlefield. “It was only fitting that we used our iconic theme song for our launch film as a rally cry to squad up and drop into this all-new experience.”
“We wanted the film to feel like a tribute to the fans of the Battlefield franchise. Between reimagining the theme and packing the spot with easter eggs for longtime players, it truly started to feel like one,” said Joey Johnson and Shelby Tamura, creative directors at Mother LA.”
Credits
Client: Electronic Arts
Creative Agency: Mother Los Angeles
Director: Simon McQuoid
Production: Imperial Woodpecker
VFX: Framestore
Finishing + Color: Trafik
Local Production: Lions TV
Music Composition: Walker
Mix: Lime Studios
Edit: Trim Editing
Motion Design: OPEN DOME
Live Action Sound Design: Lime Studios
Gameplay Sound Design: Source Sound