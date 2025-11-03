EA’s Battlefield Rallies Fans For Latest Installment Through Its Iconic Theme

Over its twenty-year history, Battlefield has utilized the same theme song melody from the very beginning. It’s so ingrained in fans' minds that they’ve made their own recreations of it both in and out of the game. This is why the new live-action film features squads of everyday fans worldwide who drop everything the moment they hear the iconic theme, coincidentally in their surroundings, prompting them to jump in and play.

“REDSEC is the ultimate free-to-play combat destination built on Battlefield’s iconic DNA,” said Kyle Peterson, Senior Director - Global Brand for EA on Battlefield. “It was only fitting that we used our iconic theme song for our launch film as a rally cry to squad up and drop into this all-new experience.”



“We wanted the film to feel like a tribute to the fans of the Battlefield franchise. Between reimagining the theme and packing the spot with easter eggs for longtime players, it truly started to feel like one,” said Joey Johnson and Shelby Tamura, creative directors at Mother LA.”



