What Inspires Mediaplus UK's strategy chief

Talking to as many people as possible

Books, studies and trend reports are brilliant for understanding people theoretically. But I think you only really develop instinctive empathy by spending time with lots of different kinds of people and hearing how they actually experience the world. What they worry about. What annoys them. What they’re optimistic about. What they secretly think but probably wouldn’t post online. How their lives are changing, and how they're staying the same.

For all its potential downsides, I genuinely think in any given UK city, town, or village the pub is one of the best places to get this. There’s something about it that strips away polished versions of ourselves. You hear the language people naturally use. The stories they repeat. The little status signals they care about. The frustrations bubbling underneath everyday life.

I think strategy is partly analysis. But also, part developing a feel for people, what they care about, and what will connect with them.

And I don’t think you get that just sitting in meeting rooms talking exclusively to other marketers.