Down The Pub, Polar Expeditions and Good Reads - Jo Arden's Surprising Stimuli

A Polar Obsession

My enduring, lifelong obsession is with polar travel. It started off as a fascination with Antarctica. I tried to get there through all kinds of unsuccessful means: I applied to do a PhD in glaciology, to be a chef with the British Antarctic Survey, and I've applied 12 times to work at, Port Lockroy, the British Post Office on Antarctica. The heyday of polar exploration is like catnip to me: fortunately, there is an inexhaustible supply of lectures, books, talks and documentaries about it to indulge in. Spending a day with a group of (usually more elderly gents) fellow enthusiasts at the Scott Polar Research Institute, having a lecture about the nature of glacial structures, or listening to polar diary excerpts is heaven.

I did manage to go to Antarctica a few years ago, on my own, in a dorm. It was a life-changing experience and I met the best bunch of people from all over the world, connected by this shared passion. Six of us met up the following year in Svalbard, Norway to see the Arctic together too.

The postcard [see above] has been on my various desks for decades, it represents some of the characteristics I admire most of that era: hard-work, focus, teamwork. It’s also a good reminder that getting obsessive about the task at hand is no bad thing for a strategist, sometimes you need to dig in!