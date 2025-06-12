TENA Projects Confidence to ‘Rethink Bladder Leaks’

With 6 in 10 women using the wrong products for their bladder leaks due to embarrassment, new campaign developed by AMV BBDO seeks to radically shift perceptions and empower women to find solutions that truly meet their needs

Essity owned incontinence brand TENA has unveiled a powerful new global campaign created by AMV BBDO that challenges negative stereotypes and stigmas surrounding bladder leaks. Designed to spark a radical shift in perception, ‘Rethink Bladder Leaks’ invites women to rethink bladder leaks, encouraging them to embrace solutions that truly meet their needs and redefine their relationship with their bodies.

The campaign, which is social-led and global in scope, aims to address a widespread issue: millions of women are compromising their continence care, relying on period products out of shame and fear. Research conducted by TENA reveals that 80% of women with bladder leaks have felt ashamed, while 77% have been deterred from seeking help due to societal stigma. It’s a cultural issue that has left many feeling silenced, ashamed, and underserved.