Taking The NFL To The World

But as a sport firmly rooted in America’s culture, how does it expand and gain a fanbase in nations less associated? A task for Tim Ellis, EVP chief marketing officer at the NFL.

“Going global in the NFL is an incredible challenge,” he begins, speaking at Dentsu Creative’s What’s Next Live. “We found it to be very important to really understand who we are inside the US, and really listen and identify the opportunities that we have to position the NFL outside of our own borders.”

Working with Dentsu Creative, Ellis is looking for ways to bring the league across all parts of the world – from the UK to Australia to France – and is doing so at a growing rate.

Global story vs local truths

2026 is the year of international fixtures for the NFL, which sees it expanding to nine games scheduled outside of the US : three in London, one in Paris, one in Madrid, one in Melbourne, one in Rio de Janeiro, one in Munich, and one in Mexico City.

'American Football' is becoming a sport for the world.

“When we started doing this positioning strategy for the NFL again, we had to be realistic because people around the world may have heard of American football, may have seen it, but for the most part they don't understand it. It looks chaotic; these big guys are hitting each other, and they stop, and they start, they stop again. Then you go to a commercial.”

The challenge with reaching international audiences, he adds, is not only getting enough fans to fill 75,000-seater stadiums, but to achieve fan development – to start getting people to take the time and effort to actually become fans and begin to connect with the sport’s communities.

“In America, the Pittsburgh Steelers have this towel they bring to games and wave around when something good happens – ‘the Terrible Towel’. When babies are born in Pittsburgh, they're wrapped in the Terrible Towel on the maternity ward, and it’s a part of the culture.”

Bringing such culture to the likes of London and Melbourne, he believes, will be a lot harder.

“The NFL is a uniter, but that's a US positioning. There's no way we can make that argument any place outside the US. When I was with all the 32 team owners, I explained to them: 'What is the level of awareness?', 'What do sports fans want?', 'What do Gen Z fans want?', 'And how does the NFL position itself and deliver on that.'”