Cannes 2026: Film,Titanium, Glass, and more

Here's a summary of some of Friday's winners and best work from this year's Cannes Lions festival:

‘Can I Get A Six Pack Quickly? and 'How Can I Communicate Better With my Mom?' for Claude by Mother - Film, Grand Prix (campaign)

Mother’s campaign for Claude used two deceptively simple questions — ‘Can I Get A Six Pack Quickly?’ and ‘How Can I Communicate Better With My Mom?’ — to make a much bigger point about the role AI should play in people’s lives. Created for Anthropic’s first Super Bowl push, the work dramatised Claude as an ad-free “space to think”, contrasting the intimacy and usefulness of AI assistance with the jarring intrusion of commercial interruption.

In one film, a practical fitness query is derailed by a gag about ads hijacking the answer; in the other, a more vulnerable question about repairing communication with a parent is interrupted at precisely the wrong moment. Together, the spots turn Claude’s ad-free positioning into something more meaningful than a product feature. They suggest that as people increasingly bring personal, emotional and everyday questions to AI, trust and focus will matter as much as intelligence.