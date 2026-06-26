Cannes Lions Winners Picks
Cannes 2026: Film,Titanium, Glass, and more
The final selection of the picks of the Cannes Lions 2026 winners
26 June 2026
Here's a summary of some of Friday's winners and best work from this year's Cannes Lions festival:
‘Can I Get A Six Pack Quickly? and 'How Can I Communicate Better With my Mom?' for Claude by Mother - Film, Grand Prix (campaign)
Mother’s campaign for Claude used two deceptively simple questions — ‘Can I Get A Six Pack Quickly?’ and ‘How Can I Communicate Better With My Mom?’ — to make a much bigger point about the role AI should play in people’s lives. Created for Anthropic’s first Super Bowl push, the work dramatised Claude as an ad-free “space to think”, contrasting the intimacy and usefulness of AI assistance with the jarring intrusion of commercial interruption.
In one film, a practical fitness query is derailed by a gag about ads hijacking the answer; in the other, a more vulnerable question about repairing communication with a parent is interrupted at precisely the wrong moment. Together, the spots turn Claude’s ad-free positioning into something more meaningful than a product feature. They suggest that as people increasingly bring personal, emotional and everyday questions to AI, trust and focus will matter as much as intelligence.
'A Time And A Place' for Claude by Mother - Film, Gold and Silver Lions
Mother’s ‘A Time And A Place’ for Claude used Anthropic’s first Super Bowl appearance to ask a deceptively simple question: does advertising belong everywhere? Rather than sell Claude through tech specs or AI hyperbole, the campaign imagined a near-future in which people’s chatbot answers are interrupted by sponsored messages — turning intimate, useful or practical prompts into darkly funny examples of commercial intrusion.
The work included films built around real-feeling questions about fitness, family relationships, health and work, with the joke landing in the discomfort of seeing a human moment hijacked by an ad.
‘Based On A True Story’ for Missing People by BBH - Film, Gold Lion
‘Based On A True Story’ for Missing People takes aim at the boom in true-crime entertainment, asking what happens when real human tragedy becomes just another bingeable content format. Created by BBH London with Merman, the campaign centres on a darkly comic film set in a writers’ room, where a group of TV creatives casually pick over missing persons cases for their dramatic potential — debating twists, hooks and marketability as if they were shaping the next prestige crime series.
The discomfort sharpens when it becomes clear that the stories being discussed are real. Supported by outdoor and social work styled like case files marked up with callous producer notes, the campaign reframes missing people not as entertainment, but as loved, lived-in human beings whose families are still waiting for answers.
'Tableau' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi - Film, Silver and Bronze Lions
‘Tableau’ marked 100 years of John Lewis’s ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise by turning the retailer’s history into a riotous celebration of modern British life. Created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Kim Gehrig through Somesuch, the film draws on the John Lewis archives to bring together 100 actors, 100 iconic products and 100 seconds of choreographed cultural memory — a fast-moving, highly crafted tableaux vivant of the people, homes, fashions and moments the brand has been part of over the past century.
'Bring A Book To Life' for Amazon Books by Droga5 London - Film, Bronze Lion
‘Bring A Book To Life’ for Amazon Books by Droga5 London celebrates reading as the original interactive medium. Rather than presenting books as a passive escape, the campaign dramatises the idea that stories only truly come alive when a reader brings their imagination to them. In the cinematic hero film, vivid fictional worlds — from samurai battles to post-apocalyptic chases and glamorous period scenes — are held in suspension until someone turns the page, making the reader an active collaborator in the storytelling.
The global campaign, which ran across the UK, Germany and the US, extended into OOH, radio and digital, with each execution reinforcing the same thought: books are not finished until readers animate them in their own minds.
‘In Good Time’ for Uber by Mother New York/Mother London - Film, Bronze Lion
‘In Good Time’ for Uber is a cinematic love story built around one of the most functional parts of the Uber experience: the arrival countdown. Created as the hero film for the ‘There Are Drivers In Your Area’ platform, the campaign was designed to make Uber feel relevant beyond dense city centres, particularly in American suburbs where car culture dominates and people may not instinctively think of the app as part of everyday life. The film follows a couple through the small, charged moments that happen while waiting for a ride — beginning with a spark in a suburban bar with six minutes to spare, and ending with one minute that proves long enough to change the course of a relationship.
'Haven' for Suncorp Insurance by Leo Australia - Dan Wieden Titanium, Grand Prix
‘Haven’ for Suncorp Insurance by Leo Australia turns insurance from a product people think about after disaster strikes into a tool for prevention. Built for a country increasingly exposed to storms, bushfires, floods and cyclones, the campaign is a data-led digital platform that gives Australian homes “a voice”, allowing homeowners to understand the specific extreme-weather risks facing their property and the practical steps they can take to make it more resilient. Users receive tailored advice from the perspective of their own home, making abstract climate risk feel immediate, personal and actionable.
‘Paid Sick Leave for Cows’ for Too Good by The Partnership Agency, Nairobi - Sustainability Development Goals, Grand Prix
This campaign shines a light on how a sick dairy cow can devastate a farmer’s income, advocating for financial support that allows cows to recover without forcing farmers to choose between animal welfare and their livelihood.
‘The Period Uniform’ for Somos Martina by Serviceplan Germany - Sustainability Development Goals, Gold Lion
This work tackles period poverty in Latin America, where one in four girls miss school because of menstruation. It looks to change the system rather than just donating products, by implementing reusable period underwear into the official school uniform.
'600K Network' for Comando Con Venezuela by Rainbow Lobster, Mexico City/Comando Con Venezuela, Caracas - Grand Prix for Good Winner
The campaign by Comando Con Venezuela transformed ordinary citizens into a nationwide election verification network during Venezuela's 2024 presidential election. At a time when confidence in the electoral process was under intense scrutiny, the initiative mobilised more than 600,000 volunteers to independently document and protect official vote tallies using the QR codes printed on polling station records.
Volunteers photographed and uploaded thousands of official tally sheets from polling stations across the country, creating a parallel, publicly accessible record of the vote. By using existing technology in a new way, the campaign turned smartphones into tools for transparency and civic participation, allowing citizens to independently verify election results.
'Nigram Corpus' for IDOMED and Instituto Yduqs by Artplan São Paulo - Glass The Lion For Change, Grand Prix
This campaign tackles racial bias in Brazilian healthcare by exposing how medical education has historically treated the white body as the default standard. The campaign centres on a groundbreaking educational book that combines real patient testimonies, medical research, and powerful illustrations to reveal how systemic racism can lead to misdiagnosis, unequal treatment, and poorer health outcomes for Black patients.
The project was designed not just to raise awareness, but to become a practical teaching tool for medical schools, helping train future doctors to recognise and address unconscious bias.
'The Unburied Casket' for Women For Change by Edelman SA, Johannesburg - Glass The Lion for Change, Silver Lion
This campaign transformed South Africa's femicide crisis into a powerful act of public protest and remembrance. At the heart of the campaign was a casket built 33.8% larger than normal to represent the annual rise in gender-based violence and femicide, adorned with 5,578 purple beads—each one symbolising a woman murdered in South Africa in just one year.
Carried to the Union Buildings alongside more than 150,000 petition signatures calling for gender-based violence and femicide to be declared a National Disaster, the casket became a symbol of the nation's collective grief and a demand for political action. Rather than being buried, it continues to travel across the country as a lasting memorial and protest.