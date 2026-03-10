For The Approval Of A Proud Grand Mother

My inspiration… Mrs Jacquiline Clarke, AKA ‘Nan’.

Nan won’t mind me telling you that she’s 87 years old. Her mind is still very agile, but sadly her knees aren’t quite what they were. She has arthritis, so she doesn’t get out much on her own. But thankfully, she absolutely loves TV. I mean like really loves it. Sport, reality shows, drama series, soaps… You name it, she’ll watch it.

Which works well as ITV and Channel 4 host quite a lot of her favourite shows. Meaning she gets to see most of the ads we make at T&P. Nan’s always so incredibly happy when she sees an Argos ident or a British Gas ad come on. She’ll often text me when they do. Even if she’s seen it several times before!

It’s comforting to know that our work serves as a reminder to her that the people who love her and care for her are never far away. I feel very privileged to be able to help create work that people like my Nan can enjoy. One of the things I always say to our teams is “Keep it simple enough that my Nan will get it”.

Because, if nothing else, I’ll keep getting lovely messages like this…