Columbia Sportswear's Wild Campaign That Triumphed At Cannes

In response to many messages of outrage from the Flat Earther community there was one letter of response claiming to have found the edge of the Earth, complete with a drone photo and a tongue‑in‑cheek request for instructions on taking ownership of the company. Columbia received letters like this weekly, sparking playful back‑and‑forth with a uniquely enthusiastic community.

Reflecting on the win, Boyle calls it “a testament to never settling for the status quo,” revealing that his brief to adam&eve/TBWA demanded “groundbreaking work that most would be afraid to approve.” His ambition was simple: create ideas that get people talking about Columbia Sportswear.

“We also hoped it would get more people outside, having fun, and wearing Columbia gear — which is the whole point of our marketing efforts. We’re still getting letters, voicemails and photos from Flat Earthers. They haven’t found the edge yet, but when they do, they’d better be wearing Columbia gear,” Boyle adds.

Alongside the highest accolade from Cannes Lions, the wider campaign also the Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation; two Gold Lions in Direct Marketing and PR; three Silver Lions in Social and Creator, PR & Direct; and three Bronze Lions in Social and Creator, PR and Brand Strategy.

A platform to build upon

'Engineered for Whatever' first appeared in August 2025, with an intentionally chaotic film that showcases the dangers of the great outdoors but with humour at its heart. Instead of painting a picture of scenic beauty, it highlighted the various hazards humans face, and why they need quality apparel to help protect them.