columbia sportswear engineered for whatever

Columbia Sportswear Takes Product Testing To The Extreme

The latest installment of 'Engineered for Whatever' by adam&eve\TBWA highlights how the brands gear is built for anything, putting products through tough trials

By Creative Salon

21 April 2026

Columbia Sportswear is putting its spring clothing technologies to the ultimate test, filming extreme product trials to prove that their gear is not just made for the outdoors, it’s engineered to conquer it. 

The continuation of Columbia’s “Engineered for Whatever” brand platform reinforces the brutal reality of Mother Nature with new ads focusing on two key outdoor technologies: Omni-Freeze™ Zero Ice and OutDry™ Extreme. 

Columbia worked with adam&eve\TBWA to create the extreme product tests, putting the Whistler Peak™ Shell Jacket and the Diamond Peak Pro™ Short Sleeve Shirt through their paces. 

Directed by Tim Bullock and produced by Rogue Films, the first of the two new films, “Balloon Test” kicks off by dumping a whole year’s worth of rain onto two brave volunteers to test the Whistler Peak Shell jacket’s waterproofing technology.

The second spot sets up a “spa day from hell” by placing a sauna in the desert to test the Omni-Freeze Zero Ice cooling properties of the Diamond Peak Pro Short Sleeve Shirt. Twins Craig and Simon enter, only to find themselves up against the extra challenges of a magnifying glass ceiling and a flamethrower to submit them to additional heat and push the cooling technology to its limits.

Paid media support on the “Sauna” runs until June across CTV, OLV, Meta and TikTok. 

Matt Sutton, Head of Marketing at Columbia Sportswear said: “Columbia is famous for keeping people warm in cold weather, and we want to remind people about all the amazing tech we have to keep people dry and cool in the summer. We could have sent happy looking models on a hike through a steamy rainforest, but we’ll leave that to our competitors. We figured it would be much more fun to dump an extreme amount of rain on hikers or put twin brothers in a sauna in the desert to really put our gear to the test.” 

Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eve\TBWA said: “Columbia likes to push things to the limit. So why test if a product is waterproof against an April shower, when you can test it against a whole year's worth of rain in one hit? And why test if a product can keep you cool in the midday sun, when you can test it in a sauna, in a desert, under a giant magnifying glass? Both are very valid questions."

CREDITS

Client: Columbia Sportswear

Brand: Columbia Sportswear

Project/Campaign Name: Columbia Spring Campaign 2026

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Joint Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Creative Directors: Will Cottam and James Crosby,

Creatives: Ben Robinson and Mike Whiteside

Producer / Head of Integrated Production: Sally Pritchett

Assistant Producer: Catarina van Leuven

Group Planning Director: Alex Scott Malden

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Managing Partner: Fraser Thomson

Account Director: Sarah Hill

Account Manager: Amy Holden

Project Management: Andrea Kenyon

Junior Project Manager: Lucy Morcas-Wilkin

Legal: Tom Campbell and Candice Macleod

Business affairs: Edan Cummins

Head of Design: Scott Silvey

Designer: Will Whittington

Director: Tim Bullock

Managing Director: Kate Taylor

Executive Producer: James Howland

Producer: Sara Cummins

Production Manager: Natalie Isaac

1ST AD: Rob Blishen

DOP: Marc Gómez Del Moral

Casting: Beach Casting Brendan McNamara

Service company: Virtual Films

Editing company: Work Editorial

Editor: Art Jones

Editing Assistant: Toby Fernandez

Edit producer: Frankie Elster

Postproduction/VFX: 1920vfx

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Ludo Fealy

VFX Producer: David Keegan

VFX Co-Ordinator: Brooke Mowat

VFX Supervisor 2D: Ryan Hadfield

VFX Supervisor 3D: Chris King

VFX Artists: Alejandro Marzo, Arda Sernaz, Charlie Wilson, David Rencsenyi, Monika Lesiecka, Rakhahari Ghosh, Vivek Tekale, Weronika Holak

Colour: Kai van Beers

DMP: Winnie Choudhary

Composer: Chris White

Music Producer: Alice Benton & Siân Rogers

Music Production Company: SIREN

Audio Postproduction: Factory

Senior Audio Postproducer: Olivia Endersby

Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith

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