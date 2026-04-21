Columbia Sportswear Takes Product Testing To The Extreme
The latest installment of 'Engineered for Whatever' by adam&eve\TBWA highlights how the brands gear is built for anything, putting products through tough trials
21 April 2026
Columbia Sportswear is putting its spring clothing technologies to the ultimate test, filming extreme product trials to prove that their gear is not just made for the outdoors, it’s engineered to conquer it.
The continuation of Columbia’s “Engineered for Whatever” brand platform reinforces the brutal reality of Mother Nature with new ads focusing on two key outdoor technologies: Omni-Freeze™ Zero Ice and OutDry™ Extreme.
Columbia worked with adam&eve\TBWA to create the extreme product tests, putting the Whistler Peak™ Shell Jacket and the Diamond Peak Pro™ Short Sleeve Shirt through their paces.
Directed by Tim Bullock and produced by Rogue Films, the first of the two new films, “Balloon Test” kicks off by dumping a whole year’s worth of rain onto two brave volunteers to test the Whistler Peak Shell jacket’s waterproofing technology.
The second spot sets up a “spa day from hell” by placing a sauna in the desert to test the Omni-Freeze Zero Ice cooling properties of the Diamond Peak Pro Short Sleeve Shirt. Twins Craig and Simon enter, only to find themselves up against the extra challenges of a magnifying glass ceiling and a flamethrower to submit them to additional heat and push the cooling technology to its limits.
Paid media support on the “Sauna” runs until June across CTV, OLV, Meta and TikTok.
Matt Sutton, Head of Marketing at Columbia Sportswear said: “Columbia is famous for keeping people warm in cold weather, and we want to remind people about all the amazing tech we have to keep people dry and cool in the summer. We could have sent happy looking models on a hike through a steamy rainforest, but we’ll leave that to our competitors. We figured it would be much more fun to dump an extreme amount of rain on hikers or put twin brothers in a sauna in the desert to really put our gear to the test.”
Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eve\TBWA said: “Columbia likes to push things to the limit. So why test if a product is waterproof against an April shower, when you can test it against a whole year's worth of rain in one hit? And why test if a product can keep you cool in the midday sun, when you can test it in a sauna, in a desert, under a giant magnifying glass? Both are very valid questions."
CREDITS
Client: Columbia Sportswear
Brand: Columbia Sportswear
Project/Campaign Name: Columbia Spring Campaign 2026
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Joint Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland
Creative Directors: Will Cottam and James Crosby,
Creatives: Ben Robinson and Mike Whiteside
Producer / Head of Integrated Production: Sally Pritchett
Assistant Producer: Catarina van Leuven
Group Planning Director: Alex Scott Malden
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Managing Partner: Fraser Thomson
Account Director: Sarah Hill
Account Manager: Amy Holden
Project Management: Andrea Kenyon
Junior Project Manager: Lucy Morcas-Wilkin
Legal: Tom Campbell and Candice Macleod
Business affairs: Edan Cummins
Head of Design: Scott Silvey
Designer: Will Whittington
Director: Tim Bullock
Managing Director: Kate Taylor
Executive Producer: James Howland
Producer: Sara Cummins
Production Manager: Natalie Isaac
1ST AD: Rob Blishen
DOP: Marc Gómez Del Moral
Casting: Beach Casting Brendan McNamara
Service company: Virtual Films
Editing company: Work Editorial
Editor: Art Jones
Editing Assistant: Toby Fernandez
Edit producer: Frankie Elster
Postproduction/VFX: 1920vfx
Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Ludo Fealy
VFX Producer: David Keegan
VFX Co-Ordinator: Brooke Mowat
VFX Supervisor 2D: Ryan Hadfield
VFX Supervisor 3D: Chris King
VFX Artists: Alejandro Marzo, Arda Sernaz, Charlie Wilson, David Rencsenyi, Monika Lesiecka, Rakhahari Ghosh, Vivek Tekale, Weronika Holak
Colour: Kai van Beers
DMP: Winnie Choudhary
Composer: Chris White
Music Producer: Alice Benton & Siân Rogers
Music Production Company: SIREN
Audio Postproduction: Factory
Senior Audio Postproducer: Olivia Endersby
Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith