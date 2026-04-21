Columbia Sportswear Takes Product Testing To The Extreme

Paid media support on the “Sauna” runs until June across CTV, OLV, Meta and TikTok.

Matt Sutton, Head of Marketing at Columbia Sportswear said: “Columbia is famous for keeping people warm in cold weather, and we want to remind people about all the amazing tech we have to keep people dry and cool in the summer. We could have sent happy looking models on a hike through a steamy rainforest, but we’ll leave that to our competitors. We figured it would be much more fun to dump an extreme amount of rain on hikers or put twin brothers in a sauna in the desert to really put our gear to the test.”

Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eve\TBWA said: “Columbia likes to push things to the limit. So why test if a product is waterproof against an April shower, when you can test it against a whole year's worth of rain in one hit? And why test if a product can keep you cool in the midday sun, when you can test it in a sauna, in a desert, under a giant magnifying glass? Both are very valid questions."