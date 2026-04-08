Marmite Wants To Get People Cooking
'Dishes of Love and Hate', by adam&eve\TBWA, encourages using the savoury spread in meals
08 April 2026
Marmite has launched a new advertising campaign encouraging more people to cook with the British savoury spread, famously known for its polarising ‘love it or hate it’ taste.
The print and out-of-home campaign, titled ‘Dishes of Love and Hate’, features close-up images of delicious-looking, styled meals, all cooked using Marmite as a key ingredient.
But on closer look, the food appears to be making faces in response to either loving or hating being in the recipe with Marmite - from chillies on a pizza to pasta shapes.
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The campaign is in response to seeing a change in the nation’s breakfast habits whilst also a rise in the use of Marmite in cooking - the number of people in the UK that choose toast as their go-to breakfast has dropped to just 18% - a 62% decline over the last 15 years vs. a 37% increase in the use of Marmite in cooking. There’s also a growing number of top chefs and food influencers like Nigella Lawson, Monica Galetti and Sat Bains who already cook with Marmite for its high-umami, deep savoury flavour.
The campaign will run across OOH and press media at sites and publications including Metro and The Sun, through April.
Morgan McAuley, Senior Brand Manager, Unilever, said: “Marmite is already a secret ingredient for chefs and food influencers. With our new campaign, we’re bringing the joy of cooking with Marmite to everyone - and showing that its bold flavour works just as well in everyday dishes as it does on your morning slice of toast.”
Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “Chefs, home cooks and foodies have been using Marmite in their recipes for years. Marmite wants to inspire more people to do the same, which gave us a brilliant opportunity to show the love-it-or-hate-it spread being used in a new way. So, we created delicious meals made with Marmite, only for the ingredients to be subtly divided by the new addition. Personally, I love it.”
Credits:
Client: Unilever
Brand: Marmite
Project/Campaign Name: Dishes of Love and Hate
Client names and Job Titles:
Claire Racklyeft - Condiments Category Director
Morgan McAuley - Senior Brand Manager
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Creative:
Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland - Chief Creative Officers
Matt Gay - Executive Creative Director
Diccon Driver & Alan Wilson - Creatives
Luke Till & Lawrence Bushell - Creatives
Production:
Jaki Jo Hannan - Head of Production
Lynn Murphy - Integrated Producer
Amy Galvin - Assistant Producer
Planning:
Liora Ingram - Planning Director
Sarah Carter - Global Planning Partner
Account Management:
Miranda Hipwell - Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Lerche - Managing Partner
Max Sullivan - Business Director
Barnaby Kelly - Account Director
Project Management:
Kirsty Harris - Project Director
Legal:
Tom Campbell - Senior Legal Counsel
Design: adam&eve\TBWA
Rob Wallis - Design Studio Manager
Scott Silvey - Head of Design
Retouching: King Henry
Ian King - Founder / Partner
Carolyn Henry - Founder / Partner
Cassia Henry - Producer
Charlie Townsend - Senior Retoucher
Artworking: Omnicom Production
Marc Dolby - Senior Executive Producer
Tony Hutton - Senior Producer
Jay Tijani - Producer
Editing Company: King Henry
Ed Christie - Motion Designer
Audio Post Production: Factory
Amelia Watts - Junior Audio Producer
Media: Mindshare UK