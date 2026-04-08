Pizza made with Marmite

Marmite Wants To Get People Cooking

'Dishes of Love and Hate', by adam&eve\TBWA, encourages using the savoury spread in meals

By Creative Salon

08 April 2026

Marmite has launched a new advertising campaign encouraging more people to cook with the British savoury spread, famously known for its polarising ‘love it or hate it’ taste.

The print and out-of-home campaign, titled ‘Dishes of Love and Hate’, features close-up images of delicious-looking, styled meals, all cooked using Marmite as a key ingredient.

But on closer look, the food appears to be making faces in response to either loving or hating being in the recipe with Marmite - from chillies on a pizza to pasta shapes.

  • Food cooked with marmite

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  • Pasta cooked with Marmite

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The campaign is in response to seeing a change in the nation’s breakfast habits whilst also a rise in the use of Marmite in cooking - the number of people in the UK that choose toast as their go-to breakfast has dropped to just 18% - a 62% decline over the last 15 years vs. a 37% increase in the use of Marmite in cooking. There’s also a growing number of top chefs and food influencers like Nigella Lawson, Monica Galetti and Sat Bains who already cook with Marmite for its high-umami, deep savoury flavour.

The campaign will run across OOH and press media at sites and publications including Metro and The Sun, through April.

Morgan McAuley, Senior Brand Manager, Unilever, said: “Marmite is already a secret ingredient for chefs and food influencers. With our new campaign, we’re bringing the joy of cooking with Marmite to everyone - and showing that its bold flavour works just as well in everyday dishes as it does on your morning slice of toast.”

Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “Chefs, home cooks and foodies have been using Marmite in their recipes for years. Marmite wants to inspire more people to do the same, which gave us a brilliant opportunity to show the love-it-or-hate-it spread being used in a new way. So, we created delicious meals made with Marmite, only for the ingredients to be subtly divided by the new addition. Personally, I love it.”

Credits:

Client: Unilever

Brand: Marmite

Project/Campaign Name: Dishes of Love and Hate

Client names and Job Titles:

Claire Racklyeft - Condiments Category Director

Morgan McAuley - Senior Brand Manager

Agency: adam&amp;eve\TBWA

Creative:

Ant Nelson &amp; Mike Sutherland - Chief Creative Officers

Matt Gay - Executive Creative Director

Diccon Driver &amp; Alan Wilson - Creatives

Luke Till &amp; Lawrence Bushell - Creatives

Production:

Jaki Jo Hannan - Head of Production

Lynn Murphy - Integrated Producer

Amy Galvin - Assistant Producer

Planning:

Liora Ingram - Planning Director

Sarah Carter - Global Planning Partner

Account Management:

Miranda Hipwell - Chief Executive Officer

Flemming Lerche - Managing Partner

Max Sullivan - Business Director

Barnaby Kelly - Account Director

Project Management:

Kirsty Harris - Project Director

Legal:

Tom Campbell - Senior Legal Counsel

Design: adam&amp;eve\TBWA

Rob Wallis - Design Studio Manager

Scott Silvey - Head of Design

Retouching: King Henry

Ian King - Founder / Partner

Carolyn Henry - Founder / Partner

Cassia Henry - Producer

Charlie Townsend - Senior Retoucher

Artworking: Omnicom Production

Marc Dolby - Senior Executive Producer

Tony Hutton - Senior Producer

Jay Tijani - Producer

Editing Company: King Henry

Ed Christie - Motion Designer

Audio Post Production: Factory

Amelia Watts - Junior Audio Producer

Media: Mindshare UK

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