Marmite Wants To Get People Cooking

The campaign is in response to seeing a change in the nation’s breakfast habits whilst also a rise in the use of Marmite in cooking - the number of people in the UK that choose toast as their go-to breakfast has dropped to just 18% - a 62% decline over the last 15 years vs. a 37% increase in the use of Marmite in cooking. There’s also a growing number of top chefs and food influencers like Nigella Lawson, Monica Galetti and Sat Bains who already cook with Marmite for its high-umami, deep savoury flavour.

The campaign will run across OOH and press media at sites and publications including Metro and The Sun, through April.

Morgan McAuley, Senior Brand Manager, Unilever, said: “Marmite is already a secret ingredient for chefs and food influencers. With our new campaign, we’re bringing the joy of cooking with Marmite to everyone - and showing that its bold flavour works just as well in everyday dishes as it does on your morning slice of toast.”

Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “Chefs, home cooks and foodies have been using Marmite in their recipes for years. Marmite wants to inspire more people to do the same, which gave us a brilliant opportunity to show the love-it-or-hate-it spread being used in a new way. So, we created delicious meals made with Marmite, only for the ingredients to be subtly divided by the new addition. Personally, I love it.”

Credits:

Client: Unilever

Brand: Marmite

Project/Campaign Name: Dishes of Love and Hate

Client names and Job Titles:

Claire Racklyeft - Condiments Category Director

Morgan McAuley - Senior Brand Manager

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Creative:

Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland - Chief Creative Officers

Matt Gay - Executive Creative Director

Diccon Driver & Alan Wilson - Creatives

Luke Till & Lawrence Bushell - Creatives

Production:

Jaki Jo Hannan - Head of Production

Lynn Murphy - Integrated Producer

Amy Galvin - Assistant Producer

Planning:

Liora Ingram - Planning Director

Sarah Carter - Global Planning Partner

Account Management:

Miranda Hipwell - Chief Executive Officer

Flemming Lerche - Managing Partner

Max Sullivan - Business Director

Barnaby Kelly - Account Director

Project Management:

Kirsty Harris - Project Director

Legal:

Tom Campbell - Senior Legal Counsel

Design: adam&eve\TBWA

Rob Wallis - Design Studio Manager

Scott Silvey - Head of Design

Retouching: King Henry

Ian King - Founder / Partner

Carolyn Henry - Founder / Partner

Cassia Henry - Producer

Charlie Townsend - Senior Retoucher

Artworking: Omnicom Production

Marc Dolby - Senior Executive Producer

Tony Hutton - Senior Producer

Jay Tijani - Producer

Editing Company: King Henry

Ed Christie - Motion Designer

Audio Post Production: Factory

Amelia Watts - Junior Audio Producer

Media: Mindshare UK