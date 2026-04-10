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CATSAN showcases 'Luxury Litter Trays'

The OOH campaign by adam&eve\TBWA transforms luxurious fashion items into litter trays

By Creative Salon

10 April 2026

‘Luxury Litter Trays’ is an unexpected new campaign from the Mars brand CATSAN™, with the support of adam&eve\TBWA.

Designed to dramatise the cat litter’s 99% odour control* claim, the campaign puts the product to an extreme test - transforming high end accessories and luxurious fashion items into litter trays to prove that with CATSAN™ odour is absorbed before it can infiltrate the home and belongings.

The campaign unfolds across print, OOH and social, with influencer-led activations:

  • A stylish print and out of home campaign features iconic luxurious objects repurposed as litter trays, including suitcases, a designer chair and statement handbag. Each execution reinforces the same message: when odour is truly absorbed, luxurious items remain untouched.

  • The print and OOH campaign was shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Sophia Cliffe in the style of a high-end editorial and appears across Paris including down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, right at the heart of the city’s fashion district.

  • CATSAN adam&eve\TBWA

  • Across social platforms, renowned French influencer and pet parent Paola Locatelli was set a challenge by CATSAN™; they sent a luxurious handbag to Paola and rather than styling the bag for the front row, she brought the creative concept to life by transforming it into a litter tray. Filled with CATSAN™ and used by her cat, the bag became the ultimate proof point. Would any trace of odour remain? To conclude the activation, Paola carried out a simple “sniff test” in the streets of Paris with the handbag after it had been used as a litter tray, checking whether any odour was perceptible – it was not.

  • To further tap into fashion culture, CATSAN™ has partnered with a collective of influencers for exclusive, luxurious unboxings. Each receives a package that looks suspiciously like a high-end designer handbag, complete with dust bag and immaculate detailing. But inside, instead of a coveted bag, they discover something even more practical: cat litter.

  • In a final playful twist, models and influencers are finishing their looks with an entirely unexpected accessory, bags of CATSAN™. By blending into the aesthetic of city, the brand inserts itself directly into one of the world’s most luxe events.

Fernanda Berti, CATSAN™ European Brand Manager, Mars says: “Cat litter has rarely been advertised, after all, toilets and cat pee aren’t exactly glamorous. Our challenge was to justify CATSAN™ as a premium solution to a problem people don’t really want to talk about, shaking up a highly commoditized category, and making it impossible to ignore.”

Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers, adam&eve\TBWA say: "Who’d have thought it? CATSAN™ and French glamour in the same sentence. A brave - and bonkers - idea, brilliantly brought to life.”

Credits:

Client: Mars Petcare

Brand: CATSAN

Project/Campaign Name: Luxe Litter

Client names and Job Titles:

Fabio Alings – Cat Main Meal Business Unit Director

Katie Griffiths – Cat Portfolio Global VP

Annie Argyle – European Brand Director

Fernanda Berti Crepaldi – European Brand Manager

Coraline Rabette – Corporate Affairs Manager France

Eulalie Fourcade – Media Manager France

Maria Demian – Social Media Manager France

Agency: adam&amp;eve\TBWA

Chief Creative Officer: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Creative Directors: James Crosby and William Cottam

Social:

Chief Experience Officer - Simon Adamson

Brand &amp; Business Partner - Rani Patel

Content Creative Director - Judith Tulkens

Social Creative Manager - Sarah Herrera

Production:

Executive Producer - France Nguyen

Planning:

Head of Planning - Stuart Williams

Senior Planner - Lucy Wilson

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Account Management:

Managing Partner - Charlotte Cook

Business Director - Stephanie Taylor

Account Director - Alex Murray

Account Manager - Minty Moore

Project Management:

Project Director - Rasha Noronha

Legal:

Senior Legal Counsel - Tom Campbell

Legal Counsel - Florence Chui

Design: adam&amp;eve\TBWA

Studio Manager - Rob Wallis

Head of Design - Scott Silvey

Artworker - Annabelle DelaCruz

Out of Home:

Design: adam&amp;eve\TBWA

Stills Production Company - Twin Productions

Stills Production Producer - Laura Wright

Photographer - Sophia Cliffe

Retouching - The Forge

Animal Handler - Charlotte Wilde

Social Content Production:

Production Service company - Eye See

Editing company - Omnicom Productions

Editor - Erol Yildiz

Fashion week content

Photographer - Sasha Zheinova

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