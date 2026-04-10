CATSAN showcases 'Luxury Litter Trays'

‘Luxury Litter Trays’ is an unexpected new campaign from the Mars brand CATSAN™, with the support of adam&eve\TBWA.

Designed to dramatise the cat litter’s 99% odour control* claim, the campaign puts the product to an extreme test - transforming high end accessories and luxurious fashion items into litter trays to prove that with CATSAN™ odour is absorbed before it can infiltrate the home and belongings.

The campaign unfolds across print, OOH and social, with influencer-led activations: