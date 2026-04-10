CATSAN showcases 'Luxury Litter Trays'
The OOH campaign by adam&eve\TBWA transforms luxurious fashion items into litter trays
10 April 2026
‘Luxury Litter Trays’ is an unexpected new campaign from the Mars brand CATSAN™, with the support of adam&eve\TBWA.
Designed to dramatise the cat litter’s 99% odour control* claim, the campaign puts the product to an extreme test - transforming high end accessories and luxurious fashion items into litter trays to prove that with CATSAN™ odour is absorbed before it can infiltrate the home and belongings.
The campaign unfolds across print, OOH and social, with influencer-led activations:
A stylish print and out of home campaign features iconic luxurious objects repurposed as litter trays, including suitcases, a designer chair and statement handbag. Each execution reinforces the same message: when odour is truly absorbed, luxurious items remain untouched.
The print and OOH campaign was shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Sophia Cliffe in the style of a high-end editorial and appears across Paris including down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, right at the heart of the city’s fashion district.
Across social platforms, renowned French influencer and pet parent Paola Locatelli was set a challenge by CATSAN™; they sent a luxurious handbag to Paola and rather than styling the bag for the front row, she brought the creative concept to life by transforming it into a litter tray. Filled with CATSAN™ and used by her cat, the bag became the ultimate proof point. Would any trace of odour remain? To conclude the activation, Paola carried out a simple “sniff test” in the streets of Paris with the handbag after it had been used as a litter tray, checking whether any odour was perceptible – it was not.
To further tap into fashion culture, CATSAN™ has partnered with a collective of influencers for exclusive, luxurious unboxings. Each receives a package that looks suspiciously like a high-end designer handbag, complete with dust bag and immaculate detailing. But inside, instead of a coveted bag, they discover something even more practical: cat litter.
In a final playful twist, models and influencers are finishing their looks with an entirely unexpected accessory, bags of CATSAN™. By blending into the aesthetic of city, the brand inserts itself directly into one of the world’s most luxe events.
Fernanda Berti, CATSAN™ European Brand Manager, Mars says: “Cat litter has rarely been advertised, after all, toilets and cat pee aren’t exactly glamorous. Our challenge was to justify CATSAN™ as a premium solution to a problem people don’t really want to talk about, shaking up a highly commoditized category, and making it impossible to ignore.”
Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers, adam&eve\TBWA say: "Who’d have thought it? CATSAN™ and French glamour in the same sentence. A brave - and bonkers - idea, brilliantly brought to life.”
Credits:
Client: Mars Petcare
Brand: CATSAN
Project/Campaign Name: Luxe Litter
Client names and Job Titles:
Fabio Alings – Cat Main Meal Business Unit Director
Katie Griffiths – Cat Portfolio Global VP
Annie Argyle – European Brand Director
Fernanda Berti Crepaldi – European Brand Manager
Coraline Rabette – Corporate Affairs Manager France
Eulalie Fourcade – Media Manager France
Maria Demian – Social Media Manager France
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Chief Creative Officer: Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland
Creative Directors: James Crosby and William Cottam
Social:
Chief Experience Officer - Simon Adamson
Brand & Business Partner - Rani Patel
Content Creative Director - Judith Tulkens
Social Creative Manager - Sarah Herrera
Production:
Executive Producer - France Nguyen
Planning:
Head of Planning - Stuart Williams
Senior Planner - Lucy Wilson
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Account Management:
Managing Partner - Charlotte Cook
Business Director - Stephanie Taylor
Account Director - Alex Murray
Account Manager - Minty Moore
Project Management:
Project Director - Rasha Noronha
Legal:
Senior Legal Counsel - Tom Campbell
Legal Counsel - Florence Chui
Design: adam&eve\TBWA
Studio Manager - Rob Wallis
Head of Design - Scott Silvey
Artworker - Annabelle DelaCruz
Out of Home:
Design: adam&eve\TBWA
Stills Production Company - Twin Productions
Stills Production Producer - Laura Wright
Photographer - Sophia Cliffe
Retouching - The Forge
Animal Handler - Charlotte Wilde
Social Content Production:
Production Service company - Eye See
Editing company - Omnicom Productions
Editor - Erol Yildiz
Fashion week content
Photographer - Sasha Zheinova